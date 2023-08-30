Norfolk High’s sizzling bats didn’t cool off one degree on Wednesday.
The Panthers put up 13 hits including three home runs to rout Lincoln Southeast 11-2 in six innings at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
During a current four-game winning streak, Norfolk has produced 52 runs on 49 hits. And that’s over just 20 innings since three of the games ended early via mercy rule.
“The bats have been really good, and that’s what we came into the season thinking would happen,” coach Derek Siedschlag said. “I think the first few games were a wake-up call, and this is what we’re capable of doing every single game if we come in with the right mentality.”
The middle of the order has been especially dangerous. Clean-up hitter Miley WIchman and No. 5 hitter Henley Morris went a combined 5 for 7 with six RBIs and four runs against the Knights. That came after they were 8 for 8 with nine RBIs and five runs in the second game of Tuesday’s sweep at Lincoln North Star.
Morris said practices have paid off during the winning streak.
“We’ve been doing a lot of batting,” she said. “We got into the (Norfolk Family YMCA) last week and each batter worked on what they needed to adjust. Every batter has things to work on – their stance, their mentality, everything like that.
“I think we’ve been doing a good job at that and staying energized through the game. I hope we can keep that up.”
Leadoff hitter Payton Schnoor continued to set the table by going 3 for 4 with two runs.
“Once the leadoff hitter gets going, everyone is cheering and you want to keep that going,” Morris said. “I’d say it’s contagious with everyone’s energy. It makes the game a lot more fun.”
The experienced batters at the top and middle of the lineup are making the Panthers difficult to keep off the bases lately.
“One through five are really tough outs,” Siedschlag said. “Then you chip in six, seven, eight and nine where girls are getting on base there and it rolls the lineup over.
“The hitting is really good right now, and as an opponent it’s got to be tough putting pressure on the defense every single time.”
Lincoln Southeast (1-3) actually led by scoring its runs in the top of the first on a two-out single by Makyha Jay.
Kierstyn Linn didn’t allow another run the rest of the way, scattering seven hits while striking out four to post the complete game win.
She also scored the winning run by breaking a 2-all tie with a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the fourth inning. That kicked off a five-run frame that was capped off by a three-run shot by Wichman.
Morris ended the contest with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
Norfolk (5-3) looks to extend its winning streak in its home tournament on Saturday. The Panthers face Columbus, Fremont and Omaha Marian in pool play starting at 9 a.m.
Morris said it is nice to enter the home tournament on a winning streak.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence.” she said. “We’re having a lot of fun with it, and I think we’re starting to find our groove with everything.”
Siedschlag added: “Momentum is a big thing in the game of softball especially. We’ve got a lot of momentum winning four in a row and heading into a big weekend against three tough opponents that always play us tough here at home.”
Lincoln Southeast 200 000 – 2 7 1
Norfolk High 020 504 – 11 13 0
WP: Kierstyn Linn. LP: Kenna Scribner. 2B: (LSE) Raina Waller; (NOR) Brylee Severance, Miley Wichman. HR: (NOR) Linn, Wichman, Henley Morris.