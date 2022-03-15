The Norfolk High baseball program — coached by Brian Disch along with assistants Sean Wetterberg, Eric Brandl, Austin Bruning and Tom Sullivan — graduated several seniors from last year’s team that finished 10-19.
“Our first five hitters or so in the batting order are gone, but we do have our No. 1 pitcher back, although we lost the rest of our starting rotation,” Disch said. “It is going to be a year when we have to count on some kids that haven’t had varsity experience to step up.”
But Disch, entering his fourth year as head coach, said the program is “in a good spot,” primarily because of the arrival of a number of newcomers in the freshman and sophomore classes that have “played at the ‘Majors’ or ‘AAA’ level in youth programs and have had a lot of success.”
With those players entering the program, as well as five key contributors from last year returning, the Panthers hope to build on last year’s 10 wins, which were only two wins shy of tying the school record.
The 2021 squad also produced numbers that top Norfolk High’s production history — 65 stolen bases and 143 runs scored — and several other categories among the top five, such as runs scored per game (4.93).
Key contributors who return are seniors Jace Mohr, Colby Nelson and Jack Schwanebeck, along with junior Jack Borgmann and sophomore Hudson Waldow.
Unfortunately, Mohr — the team’s top returning pitcher who was 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and struck out 55 in 38 innings on the mound — is dealing with an injury and, according to Disch, the team “will have to see what happens there.”
“Jack Schwanebeck played and started a lot of games in left field,” Disch said. “Jack Borgmann was our starting third baseman last year, and Hudson Waldow was a freshman last year that played quite a bit as the year went on.”
Borgmann batted .290 with five doubles and two triples in 24 games, while Waldow appeared in 21 games as a “utility player.” Another returning senior, Colby Nelson, boasted a .367 batting average in 17 games.
“Devon Bader is a senior who played on the JV team last year but should hopefully be able to develop a role,” Disch said. “Colby Nelson was a pinch-hitter last year and can really hit, but his arm is healthy now so he should be able to pitch some for us even though he has no varsity experience on the mound.”
Disch also mentioned junior Kyle Liewer as another player moving up from the junior varsity who “has some good defensive skills.”
The Panthers have a number of junior newcomers who are being evaluated such as Carson Anderson (OF), Sean Barrett (P), Zach Cordner (C) and Evan Harper (INF/P). Noticeable sophomores include Gaven Granquist (INF), C.J. Hoffman (INF/P), Carter Ramaekers (OF/P) and Easton Sullivan (INF/P).
“There’s a lot of competition among those guys, and those kids are young, but we’ll want to see how they do,” Disch said. “Some may not be ready for this level of competition, but most of them are going to get opportunities the first two weeks of the season to win spots.”
Norfolk opens its season with doubleheaders against Columbus on Thursday and Lincoln East on Friday and also will face three opponents the following week, “usually playing at least four games a week,” according to Disch. So all of the Panthers’ healthy pitchers, he said, “will pitch during the first four games of the season, and a lot of guys will get an opportunity as position players.”
“Those first two weeks are all about evaluating kids during games,” Disch said. “Once we get through the first couple weeks, hopefully we can start to be able to see who we’re going with.”
Disch described the key goal of the 2022 season as “improvement.”
“It will be important to learn from our mistakes and get used to the varsity level of play,” Disch said. “We would like to have a better record in April than in March and gain momentum toward playing in a district championship game.”
“We are a young and inexperienced squad; however, we do have players that were successful at the JV level and youth programs,” he said. “Once we gain valuable experience during the beginning of the season, this can help us compete and surprise some teams at the end.”
The Panthers are instituting the Nebraska baseball slogan of being “gritty.” The team uses an adapted chart tracking categories of emphasis that include various methods of getting on base, such as being hit by a pitch or bunt hits; contributing big hits — two-strike hits, two-out RBI, late-game RBI — and base-running achievements like advancing to second base on a pitch in the dirt, advancing from first to third on situations or stealing third.
Other measured areas include winning a 3-2 count as a hitter or as a pitcher; responding positively to difficult circumstances by getting an out following an error, walk or hit-batsmen; and rewarding a “hustle play” on defense.
“We are going to emphasize playing hard, responding when things don’t go our way, and always competing every single pitch,” Disch said. “We want to work hard, play hard and compete with opportunities to win baseball games.”
Norfolk High baseball roster
Seniors: Jace Mohr, Devon Bader, Jack Schwanebeck, Hunter Clement and Colby Nelson.
Juniors: Kyle Liewer, Jack Borgmann, Carson Anderson, Zach Cordner, Evan Harper, Sean Barrett and Cole Pritchett.
Sophomores: Easton Sullivan, C.J. Hoffman, Sawyer Wolff, Hudson Waldow, Jacob Colligan, Anden Schold, Carter Ramaekers, Gaven Granquist, Hunter Phillips, Kaden Cram, Caleb Schick, Rashaun Johnson and Josh Bovee.
Freshmen: Ethan Synovec, Lane Mead, Noah Hinrichs, Kyler Kolm, Brenden Flood, Wes Koenig, Braden Boyle, Braylon Votta, Colin Broders, Owen Godfrey, Brayden Rajaee-Hallgren, Owen Anderson, Jacob Thelen, Kelby Rich, Brayden Schafer, Carter Schieffer, Riley Burns, Noah Ferguson-Naranjo and Pedro Mayor Hernandez.