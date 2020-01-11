Were the games competitive? Definitely. Were they hard-fought? Yes. Were they well-played? Well, not so much.
That pretty much sums up the games between Norfolk and Kearney High Friday night.
After Norfolk earned a 53-47 overtime victory in the girls game, the Bearcats secured a 57-46 win in the boys contest.
The Panthers scored 29 points in the final 12 minutes played, while the Kearney girls put 22 on the scoreboard--with each team topping the number of points it scored in the prior three periods.
Norfolk had an opportunity to put the game away in the fourth quarter, leading 39-33 with two-and-a-half minutes remaining, but the Panthers missed six-consecutive free throws to leave the door open, and Kearney responded with a pair of free throws by Aspen Rusher--who shared scoring honors with Lily Novacek for the Bearcats with 14 points--and two-straight 3s by sophomore Kierstynn Garner to take a 41-39 lead with 33 seconds left to play.
“When you get to the double-bonus, you’re thinking at least we have a chance to get one-out-of-two, so to miss six in a row really hurt,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “But I told the girls that it’s not just the (free throw) points we missed in the fourth quarter--it’s also the ones we missed earlier. It’s great to get 36 attempts in the game, but you’ve got to make more of those than 17.”
However, Hailey Kleinschmit’s off-balance field goal with 21 seconds on the clock sent the game into the extra four-minute period where Norfolk outscored the Bearcats 12-6.
“They miss those free throws, and we come down and make a couple big shots to get back into it and had some chances,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said. “It wasn’t from lack of effort, lack of heart, or lack of desire. Norfolk made a few extra plays, and you’ve got to give them credit.”
Anden Baumann, who had scored just two points in the first half before making a pair of fourth-quarter 3s, made three field goals and two free throws in overtime to help the Panthers secure the 53-47 win. Baumann’s 15 total points led Norfolk offensively.
A key for the Panthers was navigating the presses Kearney used effectively at times, especially in overtime.
“They were mixing it up between man and zone; I thought we handled the man press okay, but I thought we got surprised by the zone a couple times and didn’t handle it very well--we didn’t play slow,” Oswald said.
Norfolk trailed 12-8 after the first period, then employed a trapping man-to-man defensive scheme in the second period to disrupt the Bearcats and lead 20-17 at halftime. But Kearney outscored the Panthers 8-4 in the third period, taking a 25-24 lead and setting up the pivotal fourth quarter.
“We put in a couple half-court traps that we were able to create some extra possessions off of turnovers,” Oswald said. “It kind of turned the momentum for us.”
The Norfolk girls improve to 6-5, while the Bearcats slip to 2-8.
IN THE BOYS GAME, after a low-scoring first half in which the two teams totaled just 14 field goals between them, things became more interesting when Kearney overcame a 19-4 Norfolk run in the third quarter--keyed by three-consecutive 3s by Tyson Stelling--that returned the Panthers to the lead, 35-33, for the first time since a 9-8 advantage with a couple minutes left in the first period, then scored 11-straight points to go ahead 46-38.
“One bad thing happened, and we let it snowball into a bunch of mistakes, and it affected our effort as well,” Norfolk coach Tony Siske said. “They have very capable shooters, but we have to give so much attention to defending the post that it makes it just a little bit easier for them.”
But Norfolk made just 2 of 7 shots in the fourth quarter and, although the Panthers collected four points at the free throw line, it wasn’t enough to counter the 11 points the Bearcats accumulated during the final four minutes of the game.
“Our style is going to be kind of junk it up, tough it up, a little bit,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. “Norfolk’s defense packs gaps and different things, so if we’re not making shots it can get a little ugly at times. It wasn’t super-great basketball, but it was to our advantage, I suppose.”
The field goal shooting by the two teams--14 of 34, 41 percent for Norfolk and 19 of 45, 42 percent for Kearney--reflected the affect by the defenses.
The Bearcats added 16 points (16 of 20) from the free throw line, while Norfolk accumulated 12 (12 of 14).
The Panthers earned more points from the 3-point line, making 5 of 12. Kearney, which had much of its scoring success inside, attempted 19 3-pointers, but made just three.
Kallan Herman and Tyson Stelling led 3-7 Norfolk in scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Preston Pearson paced Kearney, now 6-4 on the season, with 21 points, and Seth Stroh finished with 14.
“We’ve got guys who are confident from the 3-point line, but I don’t think we’ve shot it as good as we’re capable of doing as a team yet,” Beranek said. “But when you add that together with the inside presence that we have, we can be a tough match-up for some teams.”
“Defensively, we played pretty good in the first half; we were running them off the 3-point line pretty decent,” he said. “I thought offensively, if we would have played a little better, we could have had a little bigger lead, but no lead is safe with (Norfolk). They shoot it too good.”
Siske said that the Panthers can’t rely entirely on the 3-point shot, but have to “get the ball inside off of cuts, off of screens, but the way we attempted to do it tonight--quick catching and trying to force stuff--is not going to be successful.”
“It’s not too tough to figure out where the majority of our shots come from just by watching; we’ve got to be more willing to cut to the basket, more willing to curl screens going to the basket--let the offense do the work,” he said. “Things weren’t going the way we wanted them to on the offensive end, so we quit playing defense, and defense is what kept us in the game.”
Girls game
Kearney 12 5 8 16 (6) -- 47
Norfolk 8 12 4 17 (12) -- 53
Kearney (2-8): Kari Struebing 1-5 2-4 4, Tatum Rusher 0-2 0-0 0, Anna Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Kierstynn Garner 3-12 0-0 9, Aspen Rusher 3-6 6-10 14, Sydney Province 1-4 2-2 5, Lily Novacek 6-8 2-5 14, Kaleigh Hatcher 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 14-41 13-17 47.
Norfolk (6-5): Nealy Brummond 2-9 5-9 9, Anden Baumann 6-11 2-4 15, Erin Schwanebeck 1-3 0-2 2, Karly Kalin 2-6 3-6 7, Chelsea Strom 1-5 7-13 9, Halen Hoffman 2-4 0-2 4, Hailey Kleinschmit 3-7 0-0 7, Makenna Skiff 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 17-48 17-36 53.
Boys game
Kearney 12 14 12 19 -- 57
Norfolk 9 10 19 8 -- 46
Kearney (6-4): Easton Bruce 1-5 6-6 9, Travis Sherbeck 0-1 0-0 0, Seth Stroh 3-6 8-9 14, Preston Pearson 9-13 2-2 21, Colin Murray 3-10 0-1 6, Will Vanderbeek 1-2 0-1 2, Jack Johnson 2-8 0-1 5. Totals: 19-45 16-20 57.
Norfolk (3-7): Gage Dohren 1-3 0-0 2, Tyler Wilson 1-2 1-1 3, Isaac Heimes 2-4 3-3 7, Kallan Herman 4-10 5-6 15, Tyson Stelling 5-9 1-2 14, Cameron Eisenhauer 1-5 2-2 4. Totals: 14-34 12-14 46.