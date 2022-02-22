With the end of February here, all focus for the Norfolk High swimming and diving team turns to the 2022 Nebraska state meet.
The Panthers have been gaining confidence and momentum over the past couple of weeks, as they will travel to the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln for the start of the state meet Thursday.
“Our training has been really good, and things have been going really well since the conference meet,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said.
At the 2021 state swim meet, the Norfolk girls finished in the top five of the state with a fourth-place finish, their best finish in school history.
The squad lost two swimmers and one diver from that team, but this year the Panthers have high hopes of breaking into the top 10 once again.
“I really like where we are positioned at the state meet and where our times are,” Nelson said. “We will be focusing on what we can control, but I think there is a very good chance of a top 10 finish for the Norfolk girls.”
Norfolk's Joslyn Jacobs, Maggie Waddington, Elsie Olberding and Adeline Olberding will be swimming in various individual events along with comprising the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
“They have strong medaling potential in the relays they will be competing in, and they have a potential of scoring points, individually, at the state meet,” Nelson said.
Jacobs, a senior who finished in third place in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley in last year’s state meet, will be a huge piece in leading the Panthers.
“Things have been going in the right direction, and it is an open field once again in the events she will be competing in (100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley),” Nelson said. “We like where she is seeded, and we feel like she will be very fast.”
Elsie Olberding will be competing in the 200 medley relay, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay but won't be participating in the 200 individual medley after having broken the school record and finishing third in the state.
“She has been swimming in the 200 freestyle all year long and we felt that she could do some really cool things,” Nelson said. “We think there is a lot of potential to do very well in the 200 and 500 freestyle.”
Waddington, who broke the school record from 1991 in the 50 freestyle at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, and Norfolk freshman Adeline Olberding, who will be competing in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, also will be key competitors in Norfolk's success this week.
“We think Maggie has a very good shot of being a medalist in the sprints while Adeline will be a very important piece in the relays and individual events,” Nelson said.
Norfolk had the bulk of its points from the previous state meet come from relay teams, and Nelson said the relay teams again could play a huge factor in the outcome on Saturday.
On the boys side, Norfolk doesn’t have nearly as much depth, but the Panthers are aiming to gain experience at the state level after competing against the top Omaha and Lincoln schools all season.
“We are a very young team, but I have been really pleased with the boys’ progress throughout the season. Being so young, we knew we didn’t have the numbers, but to pull off a 5-2 dual record was outstanding,” Nelson said. “It’s been a credit to the work they have put in.”
Trey Foecking and Nathan Filipi are the two seniors who will be lead the Panthers while juniors Peyton Flohr and Owen Ash also will provide valuable state experience.
Norfolk sophomore Tim Spray will be competing in four events, including the 500 freestyle, where he has a chance to finish in the top 10.
Freshmen Teagan Cleveland and Emmett Haake, along with lone diver Brendyn Luna, are new to the state scene and will get a chance to compete against the best.
“I’m excited to see the boys experience the state meet and build on it, so in the future they can look forward to being a strong team as they grow throughout the next couple of years,” Nelson said.
The Panthers have a chance to gain points from a few relays, but this year’s state meet is all about growing and gaining experience.
“We’re excited about our potential we have. This group can eventually climb back into the top 10,” Nelson said. “I’m really happy for our seniors, and we're looking forward to have a good experience on the boys end of the state meet.”
Diving starts on Thursday, the swimming prelims gets underway on Friday and then the swimming finals finish up on Saturday.
State swimmers and events:
NORFOLK GIRLS
Seniors: Maggie Waddington (200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay), Joslyn Jacobs (200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle relay).
Juniors: Elsie Olberding (200 medley relay, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay), CeCe Kann (200 freestyle relay), Isabel Calvillo (200 medley relay).
Sophomores: Sierra Rader (200 freestyle relay), Elizabeth Wicker (200 freestyle relay), Giannah Ortez (200 medley relay).
Freshmen: Adeline Olberding (200 medley relay, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay). Danielle Carney (200 freestyle relay).
NORFOLK BOYS
Senior: Trey Foecking (500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Nathan Filipi (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 500 freestyle),
Juniors: Peyton Flohr (200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Owen Ash (200 freestyle relay).
Sophomores: Tim Spray (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay), Brendyn Luna (diving).
Freshmen: Teagan Cleveland (200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Emmett Haake (200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle).