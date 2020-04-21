Like every other team, the unknown of what the Norfolk High School girls track and field program could have accomplished this season will gnaw at longtime coach Gary Schuurmans.
“I wish we would have had the opportunity to see what this preparation would have produced on the track because I think it would have been very impressive,” he said.
That statement was about just one of his seniors, Jordyn Schommer, who missed basketball season because of a knee injury. There were seven seniors on this year’s roster, in addition to Schommer: Melanie Alvarez, Arin Bach, Taylor Privett, Sydney Rader, Arleth Ramirez and Rachel Schindler.
“What a wonderful group this has been for the past four years,” Schuurmans said. “They have developed into great leaders and role models. Each has filled an important role in our program, some more involved than others, but each has left some of themselves with us as they leave.”
Schommer said the season being canceled due to COVID-19 was difficult to describe.
“I don’t really know how to explain it,” she said. “It was definitely a big twist because you’re always just planning on having your senior season to give it all you got. It was just a big twist, kind of a shock.”
Three of those seniors were part of what was expected to be a dominant quartet in the pole vault.
“I think the most I’ll miss is the pole vault squad, having a family to go to after school each day,” Rader said, noting the impact of pole vault coach Michelle Fisher. “She’s had such a big impact on my life.”
That was one area where Schuurmans was particularly excited to see the Panthers’ full potential.
“I really felt this year that, if everyone had stayed healthy, Sydney and Arleth would probably have a great chance to medal at state in the pole vault, along with sophomore Nealy Brummond,” he said. “If someone had gotten hurt, I know Arin would have been prepared to step in without a drop-off. We easily could have had four vaulters over 9-foot-6 and for sure three at 10-6 or better.”
As a pole vaulter, the end of Rader’s senior season was particularly painful.
“I can’t do it for the whole rest of my life,” she said. “It was hard on me because that was the last time I’m ever going to do that again.”
All seven seniors, though, have found different ways to contribute to the program. For example, Schuurmans said Alvarez was planning to assist the Panthers’ unified track and field program that allows student-athletes with special needs to participate alongside those without.
“This year, Melanie had committed to helping with the unified track program as a student-athlete,” Schuurmans said. “Arin, Sydney and Arleth would be pole vaulters, Taylor would be a leader in the sprint crew, and Rachel and Jordyn would have been primarily 300 hurdlers and 400-meter runners.”
Two of the seniors, Privett and Ramirez, were returners with experience on the state level. Ramirez was 12th last season in the pole vault, while Privett was a member of the Panthers’ state-qualifying 4x400 during her sophomore season.
“I think we had a pretty promising team,” Schommer said. “We had a lot better atmosphere and culture. There were a lot more girls who were putting in the work before the season and definitely early on in the season. … We had a lot of hard workers so it was sad to see that none of us will be able to compete.”
Between Rader, Ramirez and Brummond, there was a bond that goes beyond competing in the same event.
“The pole vaulters’ bond is really strong,” Rader said. “The three of us really push each other meets and practice. Warmups, stretching, we always did that together. … Arleth and I helped create a sister bond, be like older sisters to Nealy, and it was super nice.”
After coming off her knee injury, Schommer said it gave her extra time to get ready for the spring season. In particular, her coach had high expectations for the upcoming season.
“Taylor has looked very good early, and I think she was set to have a great season in the sprints and relays,” Schuurmans said. “Jordyn had missed basketball this year due to a knee injury and had prepared very well for this season.”
For Schommer, it means that she got to participate in just eight of 12 possible sports seasons during her high school career due to injuries. Schommer admitted that it wasn’t an easy realization to take in.
“Yeah. I mean, how could it not bother someone?” she said in a matter-of-fact tone. “Sports is something that is really important to me and I have a lot of fun with. Something I learned in high school was that not everything is going to go as planned and with every closed door, God opens a new one. Through those opportunities, I was able to cheer on my teammates in the ways that I could and focus on trying to stay strong and heal my knee. But now with COVID shutting everything down, I’ve been able to do work. I work as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) at St. Joseph’s (in Norfolk), and it’s been really great.”
She missed volleyball and basketball her sophomore year after completely tearing both her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in her right knee, and she began to injure both again this past summer. She was able to play volleyball, but after consulting with her doctor, Schommer opted to sit out all of basketball season in hopes that she could run track before needing surgery. But now, with COVID-19 guidelines prohibiting non-emergency procedures, her knee surgery is now on hold.
“It was the kind of situation where I could do basketball, but we didn’t know how much longer my ACL would hold before I would blow out my knee,” Schommer said. “I put basketball on hold because that had a much higher risk of a big knee injury.”