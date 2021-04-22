Panther girls second, boys third at Norfolk Invite

Millard West dominated both the girls and boys divisions of the 95th annual Norfolk Invitational on Thursday at Johnny Carson Field. Meanwhile, the Norfolk girls earned the runner-up trophy and the boys finished third.
"We competed really hard today," Norfolk girls coach Gary Schurmans said. "I was really happy with the kids. We had some things that didn't go right, but generally, they just stepped up and competed extremely hard."
The Panther girls won three events on the cold afternoon. The first came in the 4x800-meter relay. The team of Abby Ruda, Rachel Mortimer, Molly Meier and Paige Godfrey outpaced second-place Sioux Falls Roosevelt by 15 seconds.
The Norfolk girls had hoped to improve on their top mark this spring of 10:14.58 but had to settle for a clocking of 10:22.67.
"It was hard because there wasn't anyone in front of us or pushing us," Motimer said. "
The Panthers led from the opening gun and kept a healthy distance between themselves and second-place Roosevelt.
"The wind was tough but we really battled through and I think we did really well today," Ruda said.
Junior Nealy Brummond won the pole vault by equaling her best performance this season of 10-6. The feat was even more impressive considering she's been battling an illness.
"A few years ago, I was getting over 10-6 like it was nothing, so being able to get over it consistently a couple of meets in a row was a good feeling," she said.
Brummond, who cleared 11-3 as a freshman two years ago, tried, and missed, three times at 11 feet.
"The attempts at 11 were good attempts for me being sick last week," she said. "I think I have a few things to work on this next week to help me get over it easier."
Shot putter Makenna Skiff earned Norfolk's other gold in the girls division, though she was hoping for a little more distance than her winning mark of 39-1 3/4.
"My goal was 41 but for a cold day, 39 is pretty good," Skiff said. "I had a pretty decent series, 38, 37, 39, is what it was, so just getting first was exciting."
Skiff also finished third in the discus, improving on her personal best by five feet.
The Norfolk distance runners proved to be the strength of the team on Thursday. Sophomore Esther Protzman took the silver medal in the 3,200-meter run, Ruda gutted her way to a third-place finish in the 800 while Godfrey, Mortimer and Meier finished 4-5-6 in the 1,600.
"Our distance crew had a really good day," Schurmans said. "They've been coming and getting better and batter, day in and day out, meet in and meet out. "They've been the heart and soul on the track that we're sort of building around."
Kayla Chambers also finished third in the 100 and Amaya Williams was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
"It's been a while since we've come home with a trophy, so maybe we got something jump-started that we can carry on and keep going," Schurmans said.
ON THE BOYS side, Panther coach Aaron Bradley was pleased with his team's effort.
"I'm excited for our kids, I believe they worked really hard," Bradley said. "We gave up some points in areas I thought we would be able to score points and that's going to happen on a day like today."
The Norfolk boys also collected three gold medals on the day including hurdler Tyler Sellin who qualified second in the 110-meter highs, then went on to defeat top qualifier Paxon Fleming of Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the final in a time of 15.21.
"We haven't had that much competition like that this year," Sellin said, referring to himself and third-place finisher Christian Williams. "We knew we'd have to get out and push and that's what we did."
Bradley said Sellin's start was the difference. "The first couple of hurdles, that's what won that race," he said.
Williams later took second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles ahead of third-place finisher, Panther Braden Storovich.
Meanwhile, Norfolk's Shon King earned first place in the long jump with his best leap of the year: 22-1 1/2.
"This is the best competition I've had all year for an invite, so it pushed me to go a little farther," King said.
Weston Godfrey garnered Norfolk's other gold, winning the pole vault by clearing 12 feet even.
"I'd like to get 13 feet, Godfrey said. "I got really close to it last week at Fremont; I got 12-6."
Bradley said Godfrey is coming off an injury. "He missed two weeks, so his best days are still ahead of him," he said.
Also noteworthy on Thursday, freshman Isaac Ochoa gutted out a third-place performance in the 1,600-meter run. Ochoa had earlier teamed with Cole Uzzell, Daniel Yowell and Isaac Guenther to finish fourth in the oh-so-close 4x800-meter relay. Just three seconds separated the top four teams.
As the Panthers focus on the last month of the season, Bradley said his team needs to stay the course. "We've just got to work on getting better, staying healthy and reach our goals the last couple of weeks when we get to districts," he said. "We're still on track to dod what we set out to do."
Thursday marked Schurman's 34th and final Norfolk Invitational. It was a memorable last two days for the Norfolk girls coach. Before winning the runner-up trophy on Thursday, every member of his team surprised him at practice on Wednesday by wearing orange.
"I have this orange windbreaker I like to wear," Schurmans said. "It fits really good and the other day, I wore my orange windbreaker with my maroon sweats because it was wet.
"I was warm; the colors didn't go together but I wear my orange coat a lot, so the kids all put on orange t-shirts yesterday.
"It was hilarious. Looked like someone hit a truckload of cones laying out there on the highway. We had fun with it."
Thursday marked the Norfolk Invitational's 95th consecutive year. It has been and continues to be the longest continuous-running track and field meet in the state of Nebraska.
Girls division: Millard West 149; Norfolk 110; Omaha Burke 80; Columbus 67; Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49; Grand Island 49; Lincoln Northeast 16; Omaha Benson 7.
Girls top two and top Norfolk performers: 4x800: 1. Norfolk (Abby Ruda, Rachel Mortimer, Molly Meier, Paige Godfrey), 10:22.67; 2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 10:37.76; 100 hurdles: 1. Lindsay Adams, MW, 15.31; 2. Josie Garrett, COL, 15.42; 4. Amaya Williams, NOR, 16.03; 6. Kailyn Storovich, NOR, 17.54; 100: 1. Zakeirah Johnson, OBUR, 12.87; 2. Hannah Ajogbeje, OBUR 13.60; 3. Kayla Chambers, NOR, 13.72; 5. Kaia Kollmar, NOR, 13.97; 400: 1. Trinity Tuls, COL, 1:00.24; 2. Molly Bies, MW, 1:02.18; 11. Peyton Privett, NOR, 1:06.90; 3,200: 1. Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 11:40.68; 2. Esther Protzman, NOR, 12:57.15; 4. Madison Hall, NOR, 13:17.66; 6. Amelia Pinkelman, NOR, 13:54.74; 200: 1. Soraya Espino, SFR, 25.78; 2. Sadie Millard, MW, 26.00; 10. Emmalee Stickler, NOR, 28.52; 800: 1. Bies, MW, 2:24.39; 2. Addison Johnson, COL, 2:24.76; 3. Ruda, NOR, 2:29.69; 300 hurdles: 1. Adams, MW, 47.12; 2. Keeley Hourigan, MW, 49.39; 5. Storovich, NOR, 53.04; 1,600: 1. Hartnett, MW, 5:28.77; 2. Thea Kutash, MW, 5:49.48; 4. Godfrey, NOR, 5:56.69; 5. Mortimer, NOR, 5:56.71; 6. Meier, NOR, 5:57.51; 4x100: 1. Millard West, 49.46; 2. Omaha Burke, 51.81; 5. Norfolk (Chambers, Cameryn Skiff, Williams, Stickler), 52.86; 4x400: 1. Columbus, 4:17.38; 2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 4:24.43; 5. Norfolk (Williams, C. Skiff, Sierra Rader, Privett), 4:31.11; Long jump: 1. Adams, MW, 18-5 1/4; 2. Emmy Holl, MW, 18-2 1/2; 4. Kollmar, NOR, 16-4 1/2; Triple jump: 1. Cassidy Hinken, GI, 35-6 1/2; 2. Maddie MacTaggart, MW, 34-11 1/4; 8. Abbigail Long, NOR, 31-11 1/4; Discus: 1. Kamdyn Barrientos, GI, 128-0; 2. Paige Aberson, SFR, 111-0; 3. Makenna Skiff, NOR, 110-2; 6. Agdaly Sanchez, NOR, 97-8; Shot put: 1. M. Skiff, NOR, 39-1 3/4; 2. Barrientos, GI, 36-3 3/4 ; 3. Elyssa Tuttle, NOR, 33-9 1/2; 6. Sanchez, 32-2 1/4; Pole vault: 1. Nealy Brummond, NOR, 10-6; 2. Emma Brownlow, COL, 9-6; 3. Godfrey, NOR, 9-0; 4. Leann Miller, NOR, 8-6; High jump: 1. Tasia Sadler, LNE, 5-0; 2. Alyssa Peoples, OBUR, 5-0; 3. Alexis Sovereign, NOR, 5-0; 6. Carly Ries, NOR, 4-10.
Boys division: Millard West 136; Sioux Falls Roosevelt 90; Norfolk 75; Omaha Burke 68; Grand Island 43; Columbus 41; Millard North 39; Lincoln Northeast 34.
Boys top two and top Norfolk performers: 4x800: 1. Millard North, 8:26.56; 2. Millard West, 8:27.14; 4. Norfolk (Cole Uzzell, Isaac Ochoa, Daniel Yowell, Isaac Guenther), 8:29.75; 110 hurdles: 1. Tyler Sellin, NOR, 15.21; 2. Paxon Fleming, SFR, 15.26; 3. Christian Williams, NOR, 15.70; 100: 1. Devon Jackson, OBUR, 11.09; 2. Jadae Moore, OBUR, 11.34; 9. Shon King, NOR, 11.61; 400: 1. Nick Brokaw, MW, 50.43; 2. Will Ekbog, MW, 51.06; 9. Kalen Krohn, NOR, 55.41; 3,200: 1. Daniel Romary, LNE, 9:43.92; 2. Sam Kirchner, MW, 9:47.46; 10. Wyatt Mead, NOR, 10:51.60; 200: 1. Jackson, OBUR, 22.30;2. Evan Meyersick, MW, 23.02; 6. Jacob Bender, NOR, 24.01; 800: 1. Romary, LNE, 1:58.27; 2. Samuel Runde, OBUR, 2:00.32; 5. Uzzell, NOR, 2:05.53; 300 hurdles: 1. Fleming, SFR, 40.42; 2. Williams, NOR, 41.67; 3. Braden Storovich, NOR, 43.13; 1,600: 1. Romary, LNE, 4:27.06; 2. Kirchner, MW, 4:32.07; 3. Ochoa, NOR, 4:32.26; 4x100: 1. Millard West, 43.54; 2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 43.61; 5. Norfolk (Ronney Brown, Sellin, Krohn, King), 44.38; 4x400: 1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 3:26.68; 2. Millard West, 3:29.97; 4. Norfolk (Sellin, Storovich, Williams, King), 3:35.67; Long jump: 1. King, 22-1 1/2; 2. Moore, OBUR, 21-7; 5. Rowdy Bauer, NOR, 21-4 1/4; Triple jump: 1. Kaden Williams, MW, 44-8 1/4; 2. Spencer Fortune, MW, 43-9 3/4; 7. Isaac Jimenez, NOR, 39-10 1/2; Discus: 1. Joe Batt, SFR, 156-8; 2. Alec Besack, MW, 148-4; 7. Joshua Schamp, NOR, 135-9; Shot put: 1. Jaiden Chrisman, GI, 47-9 1/2; 2. Liam Blaser, COL, 47-3 1/2; 5. Jackson Bos, NOR, 45-1/2; Pole vault: 1. Weston Godfrey, NOR, 12-0; 2. Eric Slusarski, COL, 11-0; 5. Dylan Busch, NOR, 10-0; High jump: 1. Koor Kuol, SFR, 6-4; 2. Vance Borchers, SFR, 6-2; 8. Colton Juracek, NOR, 5-8.