Norfolk High golf coach Lance Kosch said his Norfolk High golf team is working hard to “become more consistent” in the area of putting and chipping.
That’s the key, he said, to cutting strokes and improving on last season’s “middle of the pack” performance.
“Even then we lost three varsity starters whose scores we used in every tournament,” Kosch said. “And it’s hard to replace a girl who consistently shoots in the 80s.”
This year the Panthers have 10 candidates on the team, including three letter winners —senior Ashtyn Magnussen, junior Kyla Robinson and sophomore Becca Asbury.
Kosch said two other seniors, Delaney Doele and Brooke Burbach, “have made some nice improvements,” while freshman Victoria Maxey is “somewhat new to the game and will see immediate junior varsity experience.”
“Among the nine girls who are varsity candidates on our team, it’s very close — within a few strokes,” Kosch said. “Unlike any other year, I think my top five is going to change quite a bit, every tournament.”
“I think the competition will be a good thing; they all want to play varsity,” he said. “But right now our scores are quite a bit higher than in previous years, and the girls know that. When we open our season at Papillion, the girls will see how good the scores are and how far we have to come.”
Kosch said he and volunteer assistant Chris Asbury appreciate the players’ willingness to work hard to improve, and both feel that the key to improving individual scores that are now around 100 or more is the short game.
“Coach Asbury and I agree that we have to teach them that they can only chip it one time and hopefully get the ball in the hole in two putts after that,” Kosch said. “We have struggled in our short game, and that’s a huge focus on the season and every day at practice.”
Working on the short game will be a season-long emphasis, but Kosch said the girls understand the need for improvement and are willing to put in the work.
“The girls have been very positive and focused each day at practice; they’re a great group that are here on time and ready to get better every day,” Kosch said. “They listen and are willing to learn new phases of the game. Hopefully, we’ll have some girls shooting in the 90s relatively soon.”
“The competition and the strength of schedule we play against is tough, but scores in the 90s would help us move up the ladder pretty quick,” he said.
Once again Norfolk will be hosting the Class A state golf tournament, this year on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12, and the Panthers would like to be in the field.
“It is a realistic goal, and the girls know what lies ahead,” Kosch said. “It’s the course we get to play and practice on every day, but we’ve got to make some big improvements right away.”
To that end, Kosch said his players know that “just practicing five days a week isn’t enough — we need to be playing and practicing on weekends to become more competitive.”
NORFOLK HIGH GIRLS GOLF ROSTER
Seniors: Delaney Doele, Brooke Burbach and Ashtyn Magnussen
Juniors: Kyla Robinson, Tru Alder and Phoebe Miller
Sophomores: Mailin Bertus, Jaslyn Peters and Becca Asbury
Freshman: Victoria Maxey