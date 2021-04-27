After a one-year hiatus, Thursday will mark the 27th running of the Norfolk Track Classic as the elite athletes from the Daily News’ coverage area — from the largest schools to the smallest — get together for four hours of great track and field.
The competition gets underway with field events at 4:15 p.m. The running events start at 5 p.m. and everything should be wrapped up before 8 p.m. There are no preliminaries, so every race and every field event are finals.
The idea of a meet that would allow the best track athletes to compete against one another, regardless of class, dates back to the early 1990s. "At the time, there were three girls, one at West Holt, one in Battle Creek and we had a sprinter at Norfolk that, week in and week out, traded places as to who had the top time. They were very competitive," Norfolk girls track coach Gary Schuurmans said.
"Grand Island had a meet that reminded me of a meet I had competed in in high school and college, the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls, which is this huge meet for the whole state of South Dakota.
"There were no classes. Everybody runs against everybody. Everybody competes against everybody. So, having experienced that there, and (legendary Daily News sports editor) Denny Fuehrer was very much in favor of us having a meet here."
Schuurmans, who earlier this year announced that he would retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year, said, back then, he was the young person on the block. "Somebody said, 'This would be perfect for you to do.' So, I said, 'I'll try it.' That was kind of the start of it."
Schuurmans said the first year — 1995 — all of the schools in the Daily News’ coverage area were invited.
"I think there were 76 at the time," Schuurmans said. "We invited them all. Some could come, some couldn't.
"Some people like Bob Schnitzler (Battle Creek), Roger Brink (West Holt), Gail Peterson (Crofton), Duane Wilken (Bloomfield), Dale Hochstein (Wayne), Norm Weber and Larry Bockelman (Wisner-Pilger) and Lyle Moeller (Norfolk), they bought in right away and it just kind of took off from there.”
Schuurmans put together that first Norfolk Classic 26 years ago and has organized every one since.
DAYS BEFORE THE INTERNET
There's a reason the meet is held on a Thursday. Schuurmans and other volunteers spent the weekend going over times and distances. "We would set it up on Sunday and get it all together and get it typed up and get it to the paper, and that was our only way of getting stuff out," Schuurmans said.
"We didn't have the internet and we didn't have cellphones. So, it was put it in the paper and then ship the paper out. To get the paper to Valentine takes two days."
Schuurmans is proud of what the Norfolk Classic has become. "It's an opportunity for all the kids in all the classes to compete with one another. It takes some work to get it put on, but everything does.
"It's just great for the kids, and that's what we're trying to get accomplished. We have great track in this area, and this really showcases it."
Next year's Classic will be the first without Schuurmans running the show.
"So far, nobody has volunteered to take it from me," he said with a laugh.
OLSEN, HEGGE TO BE HONORED
Each year, Classic officials honor a longtime area track and field coach with the Northeast Nebraska Track and Field Achievement Award. This year, there will be two.
Norfolk's Chuck Olsen was chosen as the honoree for 2020, and Crofton's Bob Hegge earned the distinction this year.
The pair will be honored at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday following the boys 400-meter dash final.