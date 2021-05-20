OMAHA — The Norfolk girls came into day two of the Class A state track and field meet with eight points, and Amaya Williams' eighth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles added one to that total on Thursday. The nine points were good for 21st place.
"Every week, we got just a little bit closer to where we wanted to be," Norfolk coach Gary Schuurmans said. "I don't know if we ever got exactly where we wanted to be, but we got things done and we ran really well the last three weeks of the season."
Norfolk's two discus throwers just missed medals and thus team points. Senior Agdaly Sanchez finished ninth with a toss of 109 feet, 6 inches, while her teammate Makenna Skiff, also a senior, was 10th with a mark of 108-6.
Sanchez said qualifying for the state meet was a great way to close out her Panther career. "The last time I was here was freshman year, I just came to watch," she said. "Missing junior year, it gives me a good feeling and I'm happy that I got the opportunity to come."
Skiff said she had her best throw during warmpus. "I had one hit about 110, maybe 115-ish," she said. "Then got to my first throw, not as good as I wanted. My second throw, definitely not very good, and my third throw finally came around and hit about 108."
Another senior, Williams, qualified for the 100-meter hurdle finals in eighth place and also finished eighth on Thursday.
"I'm just happy I made the finals," Williams said. "I've been doing real good about keeping up my speed throughout the race. I've been going under 16 (seconds) the rest of the season. I'm just proud of that"
Williams' time of 15.73 was five-hundredths of a second off her season's best performance.
Schuurmans was proud of the leadership the seniors like Williams, Sanchez and Skiff provided for the talented younger athletes.
"(They) really did a super job molding things because they were the only ones who know how things happen around here," Schuurmans said.
"I don't think they all had the state track meet that they wanted to, but they've been doing a great job all year as leaders and just getting things done and taking care of business," he said.
Freshman high jumper Carly Ries was one of those who benefited from the senior leadership. She ended her season with a ninth-place finish in the high jump. Ries cleared 4-10 and 5-0 on her first try but missed on all three of her attempts at 5-2.
"I thought I had it," Ries said. "But I tried my best, I'm super-excited, so honored to be here, and my teammates pushing me to get here made it so much more special."
Sophomore Abby Ruda — who on Wednesday teamed up with two other sophomores and a freshman to take eighth place in the 4x800-meter relay — competed in the open 800 on Thursday and finished 18th in a time of 2:26.18.
"I tried to stick with those girls. We've been practicing a fast 200 finish, so I knew once I hit that last 200, I had it in me and I tried to pass as many as I could," Ruda said.
With the end of the 2021 season, Schuurmans closed one chapter of his life and started another: Retirement.
The legendary coach said he's proud of the girls track program he'll be able to hand over to the school's next head coach.
"Whoever takes over is going to inherit a really good group of assistant coaches," Shuurmans said. "They've worked really hard and they're great people. They love kids and work really hard for them."
CLASS A GIRLS
Team scoring: Fremont 83, Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 59, PL South 49.5, Kearney 45, Lincoln Pius X 35, Lincoln High 34.5, Millard South 34, Elkhorn South 28, Omaha Westside 28, Papillion-La Vista 24, Omaha Burke 23, Omaha Central 20, Omaha Marian 20, Millard North 19, Lincoln East 14.5, Grand Island 14, Gretna 13, Bellevue East 12, Lincoln Northeast 10, Norfolk 9, Lincoln North Star 8, Bellevue West 6, Columbus 5.5, Lincoln Southeast 2.
Finals
High jump: 1, Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 5-8. 2, Bianca Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-6. 3, Alyssa Peoples, Omaha Burke, 5-4. 4, Tasia Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 5-4. 5, Nikki Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, 5-2. 5, Ali Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 5-2. 5, Morgan Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 5-2. 8, Saylor Schafer, Lincoln North Star, 5-2.
Discus: 1, Lily Novacek, Kearney, 128-3. 2, Kamdyn Barrientos, Grand Island, 126-5. 3, Dannika Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 122-8. 4, Taylor Fritz, Lincoln Southwest, 117-1. 5, Hailey Schroer, Lincoln Southwest, 111-8. 6, Bella Molina, Kearney, 111-6. 7, Kat Beachler, Millard North, 110-8. 8, Hadeley Dowty, Fremont, 110-7.
Long jump: 1, Nebtom N'Da, Bellevue East, 18-11¾. 2, Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 18-6. 3, Lindsay Adams, Millard West, 18-3½. 4, Lilee Kaasch, Millard South, 18-2½. 5, Sadie Millard, Millard West, 18-0. 6, Amari Laing, Millard South, 17-8¾, 7, Joselyn Olson, Columbus, 17-5¾. 8, Emmy Holl, Millard West, 17-4¾.
100: 1, Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 11.73. 2, Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 12.05. 3, Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 12.24. 4, Zakeirah Johnson, Omaha Burke, 12.29. 5, Neryah Hekl, Lincoln High, 12.36. 6, Tate Norblade, Papio South, 12.51. 7, Nebtom N'Da, Bellevue East, 12.53. 8, Alahna Davis, Omaha Central, 12.70.
200: 1, Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 24.53. 2, Tate Norblade, Papio South, 25.32. 3, Zakeirah Johnson, Omaha Burke, 25.63. 4, Tania Gleason, Fremont, 25.88. 5, Marie Pfannenstiel, Elkhorn South, 25.93. 6, Tania Johnson, Bellevue West, 26.01. 7, Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian, 26.27. 8, Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 26.29.
400: 1, Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian, 56.91. 2, Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 57.71. 3, Sadie Millard, Millard West, 57.73. 4, Abbie Smith, Millard South, 59.63. 5, Brooke Rose, Gretna, 59.81. 6, Allison Louthan, Millard North, 1:00.65. 7, Jaeden Webb, Lincoln North Star, 1:00.82. 10. Tania Johnson, Bellevue West, DQ.
800: 1, Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.30. 2, Lucy Dillon, Fremont, 2:17.59. 3, Taylor McCabe, Fremont, 2:18.41. 4, Kaylie Crews, Papio South, 2:18.52. 5, Shelby Bracker, Fremont, 2:18.62. 6, Stella Miner, Omaha Marian, 2:19.38. 7, Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 2:19.64. 8, Addison Johnson, Columbus, 2:20.40.
1,600: 1, Elli Dahl, Fremont, 5:00.58. 2, Hannah Godwin, Kearney, 5:03.86. 3, Kaylie Crews, Papio South, 5:05.95. 4, Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 5:10.93. 5, Claire White, Omaha Westside, 5:13.87. 6, Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 5:13.95. 7, Jenna Muma, Lincoln East, 5:15.14. 8, Deavion Deleon, Papio South, 5:16.86.
100 hurdles: 1, Lindsay Adams, Millard West, 14.90. 2, Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, 15.16. 3, Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, 15.22. 4, Laney Songster, Lincoln Northeast, 15.26. 5, Addison Webster, Gretna, 15.52. 6, Anna Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, 15.56. 7, Josie Garrett, Columbus, 15.63. 8, Amaya Williams, Norfolk, 15.73.
300 hurdles: 1, Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, 44.85. 2, Lindsay Adams, Millard West, 46.04. 3, Makayla Thompson, Omaha Burke, 46.24. 4, Nyadhol Thichiot, Omaha Central, 47.17. 5, Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, 47.39. 6, Annalee Ventling-Brown, Lincoln East, 47.42. 7, Keeley Hourigan, Millard West, 47.98. 8, Hailey Whitmarsh, Millard North, 48.23.
4x100 relay: 1, Lincoln High (Jamiah Patterson, Neryahh Hekl, Zainab Funnah, Dajaz DeFrand), 48.39. 2, Papio South, 49.17. 3, Fremont, 49.36. 4, Millard West, 49.58. 5, Elkhorn South, 49.86. 6, Millard South, 50.17. 7, Lincoln Southwest, 50.20. 8, Papillion-La Vista, 50.31.
4x400 relay: 1, Millard West (Molly Bies, Maddie MacTaggart, Emmy Holl, Sadie Millard), 3:59.16. 2, Fremont, 4:00.61. 3, Lincoln Pius X, 4:05.59. 4, Elkhorn South, 4:06.55. 5, Omaha Westside, 4:06.73. 6, Millard North, 4:07.22. 7, Papio South, 4:07.95. 8, Papillion-La Vista, 4:08.29.