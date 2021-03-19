Panther boys win season opener over Lincoln North Star

The Norfolk High boys varsity soccer team opened its season under first-year coach Joe Myers with an important win Thursday evening. The Panthers outlasted the Lincoln North Star Navigators in a thrilling 2-1 victory at Veterans Memorial Park.
Norfolk dominated the attack early and was first to find the net at 27:03 when senior Anthony Castro scored over the fingertips of Rosendo Herrera. His assist came off the head of Ben Schoenherr.
“Ben crossed it in,” Castro said. “I saw it coming down and I kicked with my left, hoping it would go in, and it went in.”
Schoenherr, a talented sophomore, unfortunately exited the game later in the first half after a collision that injured his left hand.
The Panther offense continued to press the attack until an errant ball set up Diego Reyes-Barbosa alone on the sideline. The sophomore forward scored unassisted for Lincoln North Star on a breakaway to tie the match at 1-1.
Only three minutes later, Bret Reestman answered for the home team. The junior winger grabbed the lead back on an unusual play,
“Christian (Nava-Ramirez) got a good pressure on him,” Reestman said of Herrera, North Star’s goalkeeper. “He made a careless pass across the goal-box; I was just there to hit it in with my left.”
At 2:00 remaining in the half, senior Arturo Castro raced down the sideline, nearly adding another goal when he sailed a ball across the box; glancing off the far post. Following the half, Castro also left the field. He was favoring his right leg.
Myers talked about these injuries after the matchup.
“His (Castro’s) was only leg cramping, so that’s good news because he’s obviously a key player for us. It’s his senior year, so I think he’s extra-motivated to make up for not having a chance to play last year. I’m glad he had a good game.”
The coach also commented on Schoenherr’s exit.
“It sounds like he’s gonna have a little surgery on his thumb. ... I don’t know what the return will be like, but I think it’ll be pretty quick because Ben’s a tough guy and he really wants to be out there. We’ll be updated tomorrow.”
Myers referenced the number of days/months Norfolk soccer has been waiting. This is, of course, due to the interruption of COVID-19, which voided last year’s season before it even started.
“This is a great start to our season considering that, for a lot of our players, it’s been over a year. To get this positive result is super important. Starting off in a positive way really carries us onward,” Myers said. “I knew our defense, from the start, was going to be solid. ... I think we deserved to get another couple of goals. They’ll start coming soon.”
Goalkeeper Andrew Cudmore and the Panther defensemen were far busier after the first horn. The Navigators began to pressure, but Norfolk’s backfield showed a lot of muscle,
“I talk to my defense and, as long as we all have the same mindset and consistently talk, we’re gonna win,” said Cudmore, a senior. “We’re not letting anything through as long as we’re all together and just one.”
During the final 10 minutes of the match, Norfolk turned the Navigators away five separate times. This effort capped an impressive initial outing for Myers’ squad.
The Norfolk High boys varsity soccer team will resume action this Saturday, March 20, in a home matchup against Hastings.
Norfolk 2, Lincoln North Star 1
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 1 0 1
NORFOLK 2 0 2
Goals: (NHS) Anthony Castro, assisted by Ben Schoenherr; (LNS) Diego Reyes-Barbosa; (NHS) Bret Reestman.