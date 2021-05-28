It’s not the cheeriest of subjects.
But the stark reality is no one gets out of life alive; everyone faces death at one time or another. For many, the COVID-19 pandemic served as a reminder of that reality and as an opportunity to prepare for the inevitable end.
“I think it was really a wake-up call for people to get their affairs in order,” said Erik Gamerl, a funeral director with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. “It’s not the most glamorous thing. It’s not the funnest thing to talk about, but it’s important to get it done.”
Gamerl hosts regular seminars regarding the importance of preplanning funeral arrangements and, long before the pandemic began, had joined forces with Tim Brogan of Brogan Gray P.C. and John Sehi of Sehi & Associates to offer informational workshops on the broad topic of end-of-life plans.
Gamerl and Brogan said their businesses saw an uptick in the number of people expressing interest in making end-of-life plans since the pandemic began. Their observations are reflected in a national survey conducted earlier this year by LegalZoom.com, which showed 32% of adults under 35 saying they wrote a will because of the pandemic.
Brogan said some of those who began the planning process during the pandemic expressed concern over COVID-19, but the majority of people simply were those who found the time to address matters that are otherwise easy to put off.
“People had more time on their hands,” he said.
While not an easy topic to approach, those conversations on estate planning and end-of-life decisions are best made sooner rather than later, Brogan and Gamerl said.
Gamerl said planning for the end of one’s life — seeing a lawyer to establish a will, seeing an accountant to address taxes and finances and seeing a funeral director to plan a funeral — offers a chance for people to have a final say in what will happen immediately following their death.
“I try to enforce that this is their opportunity for control,” Gamerl said.
Gamerl said when someone comes in to preplan a funeral, he asks if they have spoken with the loved ones who one day will be in charge of carrying out the plans. He asks about biographical information for the obituary. Readings and music for the service — if one will be held — are selected, and merchandise associated with the service are discussed. The cost of the plan also is discussed.
“How do we arrange it so it’s a number you’re comfortable with?” he said.
Oftentimes, the topic of preplanning a funeral is something people need to approach slowly because they are uncomfortable with the idea of facing their own mortality, Gamerl said. In those cases, he suggests starting with smaller decisions like selecting a cemetery plot or style of gravemaker.
“Work your way up and work your way into feeling comfortable with it,” he said.
On Brogan’s end, estate planning saves loved ones from facing an assortment of challenging situations, many of which can arise long before one is deceased.
“Prior to death, we run into a lot of people who have car accidents, strokes or onset of dementia, where all of a sudden, they’ve designated nobody on any legal documents to act on their behalf,” he said.
Those situations can lead to an expensive and public petition for guardianship through the court system, he said. Establishing a power of attorney designates someone to make decisions — deal with the nursing home, file tax returns, etc. — when individuals can no longer make those decisions on their own, he said.
Brogan encourages clients who are designating a power of attorney to weigh the skillsets of the children or loved ones they are considering to be the decision maker in their stead.
“Let’s not put them in a role or responsibility they can’t handle,” he said.
An executor should be chosen in a similar manner; he or she will be entrusted to carry out whatever instructions one leaves in their will, he said.
“Basically, if you think about what estate planning is — a will, a trust, there’s a whole bushel basket of tools that we can use for estate planning — but nonetheless if you boil it all down, they’re instructions,” Brogan said. “If you’ve been designated ... your role is to follow those instructions.”
Brogan said executors don’t have an easy role as they are in charge of wrapping up somebody’s life and making sure their final wishes are carried out, but that job is made easier if one’s final wishes are laid out as clearly as possible — even when it comes to seemingly minor details.
“When you have $100,000 to distribute to four kids, it’s pretty easy, but when you only have one crock pot that was special between you and mom that you all learned to cook with and had emotional moments in the kitchen, you don’t divide it by four. You don’t do visitation with the crock pot,” Brogan said. “If you don’t have any planning in place — how to address that — that’s what a lot of the fights are about.”
Not establishing a plan leaves the distribution of one’s assets after death up to state statute, Brogan said.
Brogan added planning is especially important for parents of small children. His firm sees a “tremendous amount” of young couples who seek guidance on how to protect their children in the event of their untimely deaths.
“It’s never easy,” Brogan said of making end-of-life plans. “But the alternative is this: If you have no conversation, you’re going to be left with a greater mess. It’s easier to bite the bullet and have the difficult conversation.”