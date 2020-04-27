Pandemic shapes our lives

During my time here on planet Earth, I would have never thought that I wouldn’t be able to go to school or not be able to leave my house. Those are things we see in movies, not things that we can even fathom. Well, it happened. I won’t be finishing my senior year of high school, senior prom, State FFA and FBLA convention both cancelled, and more than likely graduation pushed back until who knows when. COVID-19 has interrupted our lives, and not for the better.
I think everybody not only in the state of Nebraska but the entire world is hoping and praying that the coronavirus clears up soon. If the pandemic is over early summer, there is so much I’m looking forward to doing. I’d look forward to graduation the most. Since I was a freshman I’ve dreamed of graduation. Once senior year hit, I was even more excited for graduation. It was finally my turn. Graduation is something I’m definitely looking forward to after COVID-19 is over.
I’m also looking forward to normal summer things as well. Camping, bonfires, swimming and of course nights at the softball field are what my summers consist of. I will be incredibly happy to hang out with my friends and go on spontaneous trips to wherever we decide to go. My two childhood best friends and I had a summer trip planned before college. We had been planning since our sophomore year of high school, and now that it is finally here, we can’t even go. I hope we are still able to go before college starts and we go on our separate journeys.
Since coronavirus I’ve realized that I have taken a lot of the little things in life for granted. Seeing my friends everyday, going to school, or even going to the grocery store are everyday tasks that we can’t even do now. I never thought that I would have to worry about the shelves of grocery stores running out of toilet paper. We often take the smallest things in life for granted until pandemics like this happen.
COVID-19 has taken a lot from us, but it has taught us all a valuable lesson. We have a greater appreciation for the little things in life, and staying home has allowed most of us more quality family time. A lot of us see the coronavirus as a negative thing, but coming out of this everybody will have learned something and say that we survived a national pandemic.