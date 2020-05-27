Pandemic brings competitive bean bag game to family

It took a pandemic to get me to toss sandbags and be competitive about it. Yes, I have been playing corn hole - the game that many other Nebraskans could play blindfolded and, until now, we hadn't played more than once or twice.
We built our own corn holes last week which are just two by four-foot pieces of plywood with six- inch holes cut into them. Ours are painted white with various ideas of pictures that can be painted on them which would be no problem if only one of us was artistic. We aren't. It sounds easier than it is to paint an ear of corn that ends with a six-inch hole in the top of it.
So you put two of these boards about 15 feet apart and then, in teams of two, you throw beanbags and try to get them to go into the hole or at least land on the board. We made and painted the boards but the beanbags were still on order so, anxious as we were to play, we tossed Beanie Baby stuffed animals into the holes. It gave the game a twist as some of the little animals would end up sitting on the edge of the hole looking in as if they were contemplating going in the hole but weren't ready to. A horse Beanie Baby was considered unlucky. "Derby" insisted on flying off the end of the board every time. Princess Bear would often land on her back hanging off the back of the board. It was a good day for the game of corn hole when we got official corn hole beanbags.
With all this rainy weather, we readily broke in the new beanbags with the corn holes set at regulation distance in the machine shed. It took us awhile to adjust to the even weight of the new square shaped official beanbags.
When the sun came out, the kids brought the cornholes to the backyard on the grass where they could play barefoot. I blamed the change of horizon perspective for my beanbags going off the board every time I tossed them but it was fun to play with blue skies above us.
Then, it started raining again and one evening at 9 pm, we heard a loud thunk in the basement and then another. Corn hole had moved into our home and made its presence known by a sound like someone continuously hitting a sledgehammer into the wall. My game improved somewhat but I pronounced that the corn boards return to the machine shed when I noticed puffs of whatever dust can come out of bean bags as they hit the corn boards. "Thunks" we can get used to but we don't need any more dust floating around the house.
Now that restrictions are lifting, we may be having other people besides our family over to play corn hole. We would have to play in the shed, with people spaced six feet apart (we'll paint x's on the floors so they know where to stand), with masks, and disinfecting of bags and boards every round. Or maybe we'll just see you all in September for a mean game of corn hole.