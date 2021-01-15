Pandemic: A foot in the door

Weather Alert

...Blizzard conditions expected tonight and Friday... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult to impossible travel due to near zero visibility and roads becoming snow covered. The Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily impacted. Power outages and tree damage are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&