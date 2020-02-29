Palmyra outlasts Cedar Catholic

OAKLAND - Palmyra took advantage of a pair of lengthy Hartington Cedar Catholic cold spells in the second and third quarters then held on with some clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch to defeat the Trojans 52-44 in the C2-6 subdistrict final on Saturday.
“Holy buckets, what a ball game,” Palmyra coach and Coleridge native Zach Wemhoff said. “We knew Cedar was going to come down and they were going to give us their best effort. They're very well-coached and we knew it was going to be a dogfight for 32 minutes.”
With a trip to the state tournament on the line, both teams came into the battle sporting identical 18-6 records. Palmyra – in Otoe County, roughly half way between Lincoln and Nebraska City – led 13-11 with two minutes to go in the first quarter before the Trojans' Charlie Schroeder hit back-to-back buckets – one a 3-pointer – to put Cedar on top 16-13 after one.
Myles Thoene put the sixth-seeded Trojans on top by five with a basket early in the second quarter, but it wouldn't last.
Austin David's 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 Palmyra run that handed the llth-seeded Panthers in front 22-18 midway through the second.
Buckets by Thoene and Schroeder tied the score at 22 before Palmyra regained the four-point advantage with a put-back by Kaleb Kemkpkes and a Trenton Hammond floater.
Cedar trailed by four in the closing seconds when officials called a foul against Hammond with eight-10ths of a second remaining.
It was only the sixth team foul on the Panthers, so instead of shooting free throws, the Trojans in-bounded the ball under their own basket.
Freshman Jaxson Bernecker caught the in-bound pass in mid-air, fired it toward the basket before his feet hit the floot, and more importantly before the clock showed zeroes. The shot went in to pull Cedar within two (26-24) and give the Trojans momentum heading into the second half.
But Palmyra opened the second half with another 9-0 run. Tate Thoene scored the Trojans' first two points of the third quarter from the free-throw line with 4:37 left to make it 35-26.
“We kept telling them there's a lot of time left,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “There's four minutes left in the third quarter, not the fourth quarter. We do not have to foul. We just have to play with a little more intensity, a little more urgency. And I think we did that. It just wasn't our night.”
Cedar cut into the Panther lead and trailed by six (38-32) going into the fourth quarter.
A Tate Thoene 3 made it a three-point game with six minutes left. But soon after, Cedar Catholic, which had been doing a good job taking care of the ball made a couple of costly turnovers that resulted in Palmyra transition baskets, one of them a dunk by forward Jackson Junker to put the Panthers up 43-36 with 2:21 to play.
“We want to get out and try to run,” Wemhoff said. “Cedar, for the most part, did a good job of keeping us in check in that but we were able to get some big-time layups in really key spots that were a credit to our transition game.”
Palmyra had the size advantage with 6-6 Junker and 6-7 Kemkpkes protecting the rim.
“That size is an issue and it's sometimes more mental than physical,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “I thought we did a good job for the most part on those kids, walling up and making them miss some of those shots. But when we got a lot of empty possessions from them, we didn't get anything back.”
Cedar Catholic continued to launch 3s in the game's final minutes and were forced to foul to stop the clock.
“We're young,” Steffen said. “When we got revved up on defense, we just seemed to stay revved up on offense and that's something that kind of hurt us down the stretch.”
The Trojans made just 3 of 14 3-point tries in the fourth quarter, while Palmyra iced the game away by hitting 10 of 15 free throws.
“We didn't shoot very good free throws on Thursday to close our subdistrict final (against Johnson County Central),” Wemhoff said, “so I kind of put them in some tougher situations yesterday in practice, keep that pressure on them and they did a wonderful job of stepping up and hitting them tonight.”
With the win, the Panthers qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 1989. Cedar Catholic closed out its season with a record of 18-7, but the Trojans will be back. The roster included just one senior, point guard Brady Steffen.
“For the young group that we have, we're going to really miss Brady as our leader, but to get 18 wins and come up just shy of the state tournament for this group is pretty good,” Steffen said.
C2-6 district final
Palmyra 13 13 12 14 - 52
Hartington Cedar Catholic 16 8 8 12 – 44
PALMYRA (19-6): Dominic Darrah 3-10 2-4 8; Trenton Hammond 3-12 2-2 9; Andrew Waltke 0-4 4-7 4; Anthony Hall 0-1 0-0 0; Austin David 5-6 2-5 14; Zach Fitzpatrick 0-1 1-2 1; Jackson Junker 1-2 2-3 4; Kaleb Kemkpkes 5-8 1-2 12; Totals 17-44 14-25 52
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (18-7): Tate Thoene 7-23 2-2 19; Brady Steffen 0-3 0-0 0; Charlie Schroeder 4-8 0-1 9; Myles Thoene 5-13 1-5 13; Carson Arens 0-3 0-0 0; Carter Arens 0-4 0-0 0; Jaxson Bernecker 1-2 1-2 3; Totals 17-56 4-10 44
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: PAL 4 (Hammond, David 2, Kemkpkes); HCC 6 (T. Thoene 3, Schroeder, M. Thoene 2).