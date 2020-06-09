Local anglers have the chance to reel in dinosaurs, or at least pallid sturgeon.
Pallid sturgeon have been caught in the Elkhorn and other rivers outside their normal range, recently, after using last year’s floods to go beyond their usual boundaries, said Kirk Steffensen, Missouri River program manager at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
One was caught in the Elkhorn River near Broken Bridge in Norfolk by Ryan Webbert in early May.
“At first we were catching catfish, then all of a sudden I see my pole do a really big bend. It almost broke, I heard it crack. It didn’t feel like a catfish,” Webbert said. “When I reeled it in, I thought it was a gar at first. When I pulled it up, I realized it wasn’t.”
Webbert said he was surprised to see a pallid sturgeon at the end of his line.
“I don’t think anyone around here has caught a pallid before,” Webbert said.
Webbert didn’t keep the fish for long, though, he said.
“I knew it was endangered,” he said. “I wanted to get it back in the water right away.”
He had time to quickly measure the fish, though, and it came in at 4½ feet and Webbert estimated it weighed about 8 pounds.
“It was still a pretty decent fight (to reel the fish in) for the size,” Webbert said.
Webbert said he hopes the species will recover, and their numbers will grow.
“I was very intrigued when I caught it,” Webbert said. “It was an honor to catch an ancient fish like this; they look prehistoric.”
The species does indeed go back to prehistoric times, Steffensen said. And catching them in the Elkhorn is rare.
“That far up, it’s pretty unheard of (to catch a pallid sturgeon), especially as far up as that report,” Steffensen said.
During the floods, the fish took advantage of the high waters to move outside of their normal habitat in the Missouri and lower Platte rivers. Since then, Steffensen has heard multiple reports of pallid sturgeon beyond their usual range, he said.
Besides Webbert’s catch, Steffensen heard a report of one caught near Stanton, too, he said.
The pallid sturgeon mainly live at the bottom of rivers. They have poor eyesight and feed by their sense of feel. Young ones mostly eat bugs but transition to eating fish as they reach adulthood, Steffensen said.
The pallid sturgeon is endangered because of several factors, the biggest probably being changes to their habitat — the Missouri River, Steffensen said.
The river was once free-flowing and highly dynamic. Now that it has been dammed, it’s segmented, narrower and more ditch-like, Steffensen said.
“We suspect that there might be a lack of spawning habitat,” he said.
Additionally, commercial harvesting in the late 1800s may have decimated the species, Steffensen said.
Pallid sturgeon also take a relatively long time to mature. It can take anywhere from eight to 12 years for them to reproduce, Steffensen said.
Efforts are being made to save the species, though.
The species was given endangered status. This means they can no longer be harvested. They also are being bred at Gavins Point Dam in Yankton to increase their numbers, Steffensen said.
Anglers can do their part to help save the pallid sturgeon, Steffensen said.
“The main thing is if you’re out sturgeon fishing, understand the differentiation between the species. Learn the characteristics of them,” he said. “If you’re catching anything that’s 4 pounds or over 4 pounds, it’s probably a pallid. Try to get it back into the water as soon as possible.”
“Now the big thing is to get them to reproduce and spawn naturally in the Missouri River,” he said.
Sturgeon that have moved into the Elkhorn and other interior Nebraska rivers will likely move back to the lower Platte or Missouri rivers in time, Steffensen said.
In Nebraska, pallid sturgeon can approach 4 feet in length and 12 to 15 pounds, Steffensen said. But in areas of Montana, they can exceed five feet in length, weigh 60 pounds or more and live up to 80 years, Steffensen said.
“I think those up there are just long-lived,” he said. “Down here, I don’t think our fish get that old.”
This is likely because of environmental factors. In colder regions, the fish reach maturity at a later age. This is a common survival method for many species, Steffensen said.