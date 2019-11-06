A couple of area teams that are no strangers to the state volleyball tournament are headed back to Lincoln for this year's Class D2 state volleyball championships.
Opening-day action in D2 will be at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Wynot and Humphrey St. Francis will hit the court Thursday with the Blue Devils tackling Falls City Sacred Heart and the Flyers taking on Garden County.
Both teams are similar in a lot of ways, right down to their school colors.
And the coaching for both schools is top-notch.
Dean Korus has been coaching the Flyers longer than he'd like to remember, and he seems to always have his team ready to go by the end of October and into November.
"I thought we had a chance to get to Lincoln," Korus said. "We're not going to overpower anyone, but we'll be right in the match at the end."
Korus thinks one of his team’s strength is depth.
"We really have developed depth throughout the season," he said. "It's been a small surprise, but I like where we're at."
He credited the Flyers' defense for keeping them in every match all season.
"We may be a little short in the area of blocking," Korus said. "But our back row play has been very good."
St, Francis will be making its 23rd appearance in the state tournament and recently won a Class D2 state title back in 2017. The Flyers were absent from last year's tournament.
"We have some experience," Korus said of this year’s team. "We'll get down there and see what we can do."
St. Francis will take on 29-1 Garden County on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Wynot will be making its eighth appearance in the state tournament and most recently took fourth at last year's gathering.
The Blue Devils were also runners-up in 2016.
"We knew we could be pretty good this year," Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. "These girls are driven and have a tremendous work ethic — and they care about each other.”
Wynot opened the 2019 season with 13 consecutive wins before dropping a match to Class C1 Omaha Concordia back on Oct. 5.
"I think that match showed us we needed to speed up our defense," Wieseler said. "We needed to speed up our block and just move more on the court."
The Blue Devils reeled off seven more wins to close the season, including a title in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament over Class C2 Ponca.
They finished the pre-state tournament portion of the schedule 24-3.
"It's a very coachable group of girls," Wieseler said. "You tell them how to fix a problem — they look you in the eye, they nod and they fix the problem."
She also credits the local support for some of the successes in Wynot, not just for the volleyball team.
"Our support from the area and community is amazing," Wieseler said. "Everyone cares about our school and about each other. I really love where I coach."
Wynot is set to take on Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Northeast.