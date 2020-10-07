Painting to pass the time

I am a first-grader with the Newman Huskers 4-H Club. My mom had me do the paint-by-number project as a way to fill my time when COVID-19 first started. It was fun doing the painting.
I became a better painter because it is hard work to stay in the lines. I thought it was a nice picture to hang in my room and use for a 4-H project.
I liked this project and it was a good way to pass the day outside of school. I learned with COVID-19, you have to be able to change and what you envision changes too.