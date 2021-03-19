The next Michelangelo, I’m not.
I’m not the next Jackson Pollock, either. In fact, I’m probably not even a passably good paint-by-number painter.
And, yet, last Saturday found me in front of a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas, surrounded by brushes and paints.
My friend Rhonda invited me to join her and her son’s girlfriend, Amy, for an afternoon activity of painting a St. Patrick’s Day gnome.
The activity was hosted via Zoom by Nebraska Strong Recovery Project, an outreach program whose goal is to help community members cope during the pandemic. The virtual painting party was a free event designed to be a stress reliever in the midst of COVID-19.
The supplies were free, too, thanks to the generosity of the Bassett Arts Council, which donated our canvases and paints and loaned us brushes to use.
We each received a picture of what the finished image was supposed to look like: a garden gnome wearing a St. Patrick’s Day hat and a green jacket and holding a shamrock, backgrounded by a gauzy blue sky with bits of sunshine peeking through.
We also each received an outline drawing of the gnome and shamrock, which eventually, unbeknownst to me, was supposed to be cut out and traced around.
But I get ahead of myself.
A few minutes before the actual lesson began, when everyone was introducing themselves online, I recognized that something had to be done about the fact that there was no way I could actually copy that gnome onto the canvas. So I decided — I’m going to focus on my exploits here and not tell tales on the other two gals — to rub pencil on the back of the outline drawing, place the outline drawing on the canvas with the pencil-marked side down and trace the gnome.
This was remarkably successful and would have been impressive if not for the fact that the first thing the online paint instructor told us to do was to whitewash the ENTIRE canvas with white paint and then cover that with brush strokes of blue and yellow.
Although I had still not finished tracing the gnome when the background instructions were being given, I decided to continue my course of action because I still didn’t realize that the eventual plan was to cut around the gnome and shamrock and trace them. In other words, I was behind before the whole thing barely started!
When I finally got to the background, I had to work around my gnome and shamrock, so I couldn’t use long, swooping brush strokes to blend the paints. My background doesn’t look too bad considering, but it looks more blustery than gauzy.
The rest of the session sort of followed the beginning: I was always behind, always asking my two artist cohorts what the instructor said to do next.
It probably won’t surprise you to know that my kindergarten teacher specifically commented on my report card — yes, I still have it! — that “Sheila … often appears to be so preoccupied that she doesn’t respond very well to directions and questions.”
At some point during the whole virtual art process, our fearless leaders took time to give us a stress-relieving breathing break. I was too busy being stressed about catching up to take time to breathe.
Seriously, though — even though I AM being serious about playing catch-up the whole time and being just a little flustered — it was a ton of fun, and I would highly recommend any future such offerings. And my St. Patrick’s Day gnome actually resembles a St. Patrick’s Day gnome.
Michelangelo probably didn’t follow directions well, either.
