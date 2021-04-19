Overwhelming the youth with extracurricular activities

Today’s youths are continually bombarded with new items to add to an ever-expanding list of responsibilities and commitments. Sometimes we as young adults welcome these items because we feel a genuine affinity for them. Such is the case when a student who aspires to be a college basketball player takes on the responsibility of attending basketball practice each day. However, students too often accept these responsibilities for no reason save for a looming sense of obligation. This sense of obligation is heightened for students who attend relatively small schools as it is entirely possible that the school may be unable to field a competitive team without their participation. Extracurricular obligations don’t end with sports, however, as many students feel an overwhelming pressure to be accepted into prestigious academic institutions such as the National Honor Society. In the event that they are rejected, many students will inevitably begin to despair because they feel as if all of their hard work has been in vain and that they, themselves, are failures. In our little free time, we are pressured to continue working rather than develop our own hobbies, lest we fall behind our peers.
I believe that teachers and coaches should allow students to pursue their own interests which don’t necessarily further their academic or professional careers. This is not yet another call from a lazy student for teachers to reduce homework simply because he or she lacks the dedication to complete it. Instead, it is the suggestion of one who believes that — to put it simply — kids should be kids. There are those who would argue that today’s youth has an excessive amount of spare time. They insist that any surplus time would be squandered on pointless leisure activities and unwise decisions. To this, I answer that leisure activities and unwise decisions are precisely what such time would be spent on.
However, these are a crucial part of a person’s development. It is far better for someone to make mistakes and learn from them while he or she still has parents and other authority figures to fall back on when their consequences inevitably take effect than to make the same mistakes for the first time years later when one is expected to already know how to handle such situations. It is my firm belief that life experience is a far better teacher than any extracurricular activity could ever be.