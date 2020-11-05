LINCOLN - Second-seeded Overton rolled into the Class C2 semifinals on Thursday with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 win over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"It was one of those games we never got into the flow," Guardian Angels coach Kate Hagemann said. "I don't know if we maybe didn't adjust to the atmosphere as well as I would have hoped. We were a little too high-error. We battled them to 18, 19 every set and couldn't maintain that level of play to finish out a set to put any pressure on them."
Overton exploded out of the blocks in set one. Except for a 1-all tie, the Eagles never trailed in posting a 25-18 win.
The Bluejays could not solve Overton's Rachel Ecklund or Haley Fleischman. Both caused problems all night and finished with 15 kills apiece.
"They have two nice hitters in the middle and at times, we carried out the game plan and did a nice job against them and other times we just got caught in the wrong spots," Hagemann said.
The West Pointers looked to even the score in the second set and led 8-4 after an Evelyn Wooldrik kill, but GACC errors and a heavy dose of Fleischman kills allowed the Eagles to take a 12-11 advantage and lead the rest of the way to the 25-19 second set win.
Hagemann said she thought her team served well, but fell short in the passing department. "Our passing was not where it's been the last month of the season," she said, "and that affected the other two touches on the ball."
Guardian Angels led the third set in the early going, but the Eagles took the lead at 16-15 on a Kenzie Scheele kill. That started a 4-0 run and the girls from Dawson County cruised to a secure the set and match.
"When you're out of system a lot, it's really hard to get into a groove defensively against another team and they, a lot of times, had a lot of options because we weren't able to be an aggressor," Hagemann said.
The Bluejays lone senior Wooldrik was particularly disappointed in her team's performance. "I think we definitely could have beat them," she said. "They didn't show anything that we haven't seen before. We've played tougher teams than them and I think that it came in the end to our errors."
Reflecting on the season's final match, Hagemann said she was proud of her team and was happy they got to finish the season in Lincoln.
"It's been a few years since we've been here and nobody on this team had experienced a state tournament in volleyball," she said. "We have one senior on the team and I'm extremely proud of how she developed into a leader, but for the other girls, I hope it makes them hungry to want to get back here again."
WEST POINT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (16-11): Isabel Hass 2a, 16d; Reese Throener 2k, 1b, 4d; Sophia Hass 9k, 8d; Megan Plagge 1k, 3d, 20s Evelyn Wooldrik 6k, 2d; Taylor Timmerman 3k, 1b, 1a, 3d; Erica Engelmeyer 11d; Greta Wooldrik 4k, Kelsy Steffen 4d.
OVERTON (29-2): Ella Luther; Addison Luther 3d; Anna Brennan 2a, 10d, 20s; Rachel Ecklund 15k, 2b, 12d, 1s; Alexandria Altwine 2k, 9d; Kenzie Scheele 9k, 6d; Dusti Kiger 4d; JoLee Ryan 5k, 5d, 18s; Haley Fleischman 15k, 1a, 9d.