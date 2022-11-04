LINCOLN – Humphrey St. Francis might have gotten tired towards the end of its Class D2 state tournament semifinal meeting with Overton on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Eagles’ JoLee Ryan didn’t.
Overton’s junior middle hitter recorded six kills, an ace and a block in the fifth set to lead the second-seeded Eagles to a 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12 comeback win.
“We had a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes hitting,” Humphrey St. Francis coach Dean Korus said. “We got tired it looked like at the end. We weren’t hitting as hard as we have been and had a lot of dropped balls – balls that fell between people that probably shouldn’t have happened.”
Overton (30-4) never trailed in the fifth set and lead for good after scoring four consecutive points to break a 3-all tie.
Natalie Wood sent a free ball over that dropped in the middle of the court between all the Flyers to secure Overton’s first championship match appearance.
Ryan and Wood combined for 43 kills in a match that saw the teams put down 126 kills.
“They had some nice hitters,” Korus said. “We knew it was going to those two middles, and we just couldn’t stop them and put some blocks on them.”
The teams split the first two sets with Overton dominating the second with a pair of 7-0 runs. St. Francis’ Kylee Wessel and Tessa Deets – who combined for 43 kills – only had one each in the set. The Flyers only had four.
“We just had to forget that game,” Korus said. “I told them to wipe it out of their minds – so many hitting errors, so many mistakes, mistakes, mistakes. It’s got to be error-free ball here.”
Third-seeded St. Francis took the third set to go up 2-1, and Korus felt confident going into the next game.
“I actually thought we were going to get the fourth set,” he said. “For some reason, I was feeling really good about it. (In the fifth), we just knew it came down to 15 quick points and we didn’t deliver.”
A net violation gave St. Francis match point in the fourth 24-23, but Overton tied the set at 24 and went on to win 27-25 on a Ryan kill.
Wessel had a match-high 45 digs and Hannah Baumgart added 40 for the Flyers, who face Shelton in Saturday’s 11 a.m. third-place match at Lincoln North Star. Emma Baumgart finished with 52 set assists.
Humphrey SF (25-5) 25 12 25 25 12
Overton (30-4) 23 25 20 27 15
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (kills-aces-blocks): Hannah Baumgart 0-1-0, Kylee Wessel 22-2-2, Emma Baumgart 2-0-1, Makenna Wietfeld 2-1-0, Tessa Deets 21-0-2, Ava Hastreiter 0-0-0, Leah Kosch 9-0-0, Tori Jarosz 4-0-3, Alexis Kuchar 0-0-0. Totals 60-4-8.
OVERTON (kills-aces-blocks): Adysen McCarter 6-0-1, Gracyn Luther 2-0-0, JoLee Ryan 27-4-3, Ashlyn Florell 5-1-0, Daisy Ryan 10-2-0, Natalie Wood 16-101. Totals 66-8-5.
Set assists: HSF 56 (E. Baumgart 52, H. Baumgart 1, Wietfeld 1, Hastreiter 1, Kosch 1), Overton 60 (Florell 53, Luther 5, Ryan 2).