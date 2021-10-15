A primary difference between an established program and one that is in the early stages of development was on display Friday night in Grand Island's 35-10 win over the Panthers.
When the Islanders suffered a setback, in the form of a penalty or turnover, they were often able to overcome it; however, the youthful Norfolk squad was typically stymied by the error.
“We just can’t beat ourselves,” Panthers coach Chris Koozer said. “We’re still showing signs of being young.”
A critical third quarter mistake, for example, prevented Norfolk from scoring on back-to-back possessions to cut into the Islanders 21-10 halftime advantage.
After the Panthers marched 73 yards on 14 plays to score on a three-yard pass from Kaden Ternus to Taelin Baumann, the Norfolk defense forced a Grand Island punt that allowed the Panthers to take over on their own 29-yard line.
Eight plays later, a possession that included Ternus passes of 18 yards to Cale Wacker, six to Rowdy Bauer, and seven to Jacob Licking--as well as a nifty 15-yard screen pass to Payson Owen--Norfolk faced fourth-and-two at the Islanders’ 28 with 42 seconds left in the third period.
On the ensuing play, however, a high snap from center eluded Ternus who was smothered after a 19-yard loss.
“(Norfolk) played really well offensively to start the third quarter, so I give them a lot of credit for that,” Tomlin said. “But I think defensively we kind of shored up and, offensively, I think--even though we were inconsistent--that’s probably one of the better games our offensive line has played recently.”
Grand Island took over on its own 45-yard line and, four plays later--one of them a 38-yard pass from Kytan Fyfe to tight end Cole Bauer--scored on a 13-yard keeper by Fyfe.
The Islanders were up 28-10 with a minute gone in the fourth quarter, and the Panthers--who fumbled two possessions later on their own 15, which Grand Island converted into its final touchdown and 35-10 win on a five-yard Caleb Richardson run--were unable to threaten the rest of the game.
“In the fourth quarter, it’s 21-10, and if we score a touchdown it’s a four-point ballgame,” Koozer said. “An overhead snap which is a 19-yard loss, and they take over right there. We just can’t self-implode.”
“We’re playing them close, then it’s a little breakdown on a kick-off, or the (fake) punt--they always roll out (to punt), and if the edge is there they run,” he said. “It was there, but our kid was told all week to stay outside--(tonight) he doesn’t stay outside.”
The fake punt, which occurred on a fourth down-and-12 on the Grand Island 18, extended the Islanders’ opening drive that covered 80 yards in 16 plays and ended with Fyfe’s first of two rushing touchdowns--the other a 13-yard effort in the fourth quarter.
“We had a couple drops and a couple untimely penalties that kind of shot us in the foot a little bit,” Islanders coach Jeff Tomlin said. “But, even though we were inconsistent, I think that’s one of the better games our offensive line has played.”
Norfolk answered with a 40-yard field goal by Licking, who was playing for the first time since being injured in the season-opener.
A 63-yard kick-off return by Grand Island provided field position on the Panthers’ 22--a short-field opportunity that the Islanders cashed in with a 20-yard aerial from Fyfe to Brandon Fox for a 14-3 lead.
Fyfe finished the night with 89 rushing yards on 11 carries and touchdown runs of 1 and 13 yards, and also completed 10 of 19 passes for 159 yards and two scores of 20 and 35 yards. The senior also played in the Grand Island secondary and punted for the Islanders as well.
“Kytan is a really good athlete; he’s very tough and doesn’t come off the field,” Tomlin said. “He may play 140 to 150 snaps per game, and he did that last year for us, too. He takes a pounding, but keeps getting up; I wouldn’t want him on anybody else’s team but ours.”
Licking just missed on a 36-yard try in the second period, but the junior contributed 39 yards on four receptions in the contest in his first game back.
Although the Norfolk defense made things difficult for the Islanders on occasion, Grand Island (5-3 on the season) scored again before halftime on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Fyfe to Dylan Sextro on the first play after a Panthers’ punt and threatened again, with the ball at the Norfolk 26, until Bauer’s interception in the end zone of a deep throw by Fyfe sent the teams to the locker room at intermission with the Islanders up 21-3.
Offensively, the Panthers (now 3-5) found it difficult to run the ball against the Grand Island squad--as eight sacks and tackles-for-loss cut Norfolk’s net rushing yardage to just 42 yards--but earned 159 yards through the air as Ternus completed 16 of 21 pass attempts.
Licking’s 39 yards led an even group of Panthers’ receivers, including Owen (2 catches for 28), Bauer (5-35), Cale Wacker (2-26), along with Brett Reestman and Hudson Waldow with one reception each for 11 and 17 yards, respectively.
Although Tomlin enjoyed the 35-10 Grand Island win, he added that coaching against his former assistant coach offered a mix of emotions.
“It’s kind of bitter-sweet; we’d always love to have him on our sideline,” Tomlin said about coaching against Koozer--a long-time Grand Island assistant coach. “He did an incredible job with our staff and our kids for 11 years, and we owe a lot to Chris.”
“He’s going to have a great tenure here at Norfolk; his kids compete hard and with class,” he said. “I wouldn’t expect anything less. I’m really proud of him, and I know he’s going to do great things here.”
Grand Island (5-3) 14 7 0 14 -- 35
Norfolk (3-5) 3 0 7 0 -- 10
Scoring summary
First quarter
GI: Kytan Fyfe 1 run (Braxton Mendez kick), 7:15.
N: Jacob Licking 40 FG, 2:17.
GI: Brandon Fox 20 pass from Fyfe (Mendez kick), 1:27.
Second quarter
GI: Dylan Sextro 20 pass from Fyfe (Mendez kick), 2:31.
Third quarter
N: Taelin Baumann 3 pass from Kaden Ternus (Licking kick), 6:33.
Fourth quarter
GI: Fyfe 13 run (Mendez kick), 11:01.
GI: Caleb Richardson 5 run (Mendez kick), 5:42.