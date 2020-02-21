Over a century ago? That’s nuts
Imagine what our world would be like if it were controlled by events and inventions from over 100 years ago.
More than 100 years ago, we would have spent our evenings doing something besides watching TV because it was not invented yet. We would have been driving cars — but not very safely in the rain because intermittent windshield wipers had not been invented yet. And we wouldn’t have been going through the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant because there were no fast-food restaurants yet. We would have endured summers without Kool-Aid. And more than 100 years ago, women did not have the right to vote.
We’ve come a long way since then, haven’t we?
Well, it depends on how you look at it.
Certainly, modes of transportation look much different than they did over 100 years ago. Ditto modes of communication.
But the mode of figuring out calorie counts? Well, that system actually dates back over 100 years. And recently we’ve discovered why systems that are over 100 years old should be reexamined.
The method used for figuring out calories is the Atwater system, named after the guy who discovered it. The method is simple: fats, carbs, and proteins are worth nine, four, and four calories per gram, respectively. To figure the calorie count of a food product, just multiply the number of grams of each of these three categories by their respective calories per gram, and add the totals.
Researchers have now discovered, though, that not all foods are absorbed and metabolized in the same way. In other words, two people eating two different foods presumably with the same number of calories could actually be ingesting different numbers of calories.
This conclusion emanated most strikingly from a study of almonds, which found that these nuts actually have approximately 20 percent fewer calories than originally calculated using the Atwater system. That’s a pretty big oops!
Almonds are not the only nuts whose calorie counts have been exaggerated; they are just the most egregious example. Apparently, pistachios have gotten a bad rap, too, although not to the same extent: a separate study found that pistachios have 5 percent fewer calories than originally thought.
For people who like nuts, these are very wonderful findings, right? Well, yes … and no.
As a society, we seem to have a problem with overeating. Will this new study, with its implicit permission to eat more nuts, add fat to the fire, so to speak?
The larger issue, though, is this: If researchers were wrong before, who’s to say that they are right now? Will we discover in another 100 years that nuts actually have MORE calories than originally thought?
And what about other foods? Are there other foods whose calorie counts are inaccurate? Think about the irony of this: For years, we have been scarfing down lettuce and celery and broccoli — even though these foods are not as delicious for many of us as cookies and doughnuts — in a quest for weight management. Maybe, though, the reason that our society has a weight issue is that these foods actually have been making us gain weight. Maybe we should have been downing more cookies and doughnuts all along.
Considering the rapidity and intensity of technological achievements, one hundred years is a long time to rely on scientific findings.
But perhaps the almond study will open up a floodgate of other studies. Who knows? Maybe we’ll even luck out and discover that the 20-percent-fewer-calories finding applies to chocolate, too.
Let’s pretend we’re playing a “Family Feud” type of game.
Are you familiar with that game show?
Here is a simplistic explanation of the rules: Two families vie against each other to guess how survey respondents answered questions. For each question, the top answers are hidden on a board and uncovered when a family member guesses them.
For example, let’s suppose, hypothetically, that 100 people were surveyed and asked what people in Nebraska love. The Smith family gets to go first and guesses “Runzas.” Ding, ding, ding! That answer is on the board. It is the fifth most popular answer of the answers given by those surveyed. Then the Jones family gets a turn and guesses “Norfolk Daily News.” Ding, ding, ding! That answer is on the board. It is THE most popular answer of the answers given by those surveyed. (I’m trying to earn brownie points with my editor. Do you suppose it’s working?)
There are, of course, more rules, but you probably know enough to play my individual-player version today — the Valentine’s Day special. In fact, no actual people were surveyed and no prizes will be given, but we can have fun anyway, right? So, are you ready to play?
The question is this: What is Valentine’s Day known for?
Your job is to find the answer “hidden” under the No. 1 spot on the totally imaginary board.
Your first guess is love? Not bad. That will earn you the No. 3 spot.
Chocolate? Getting closer. You’ve just uncovered the second-ranking answer.
Cards? Valentine’s Day may be the second-ranking holiday in terms of greeting cards sold, but that answer will only get you No. 4 on the board.
Give up? OK, I’ll tell you. The answer is “words.”
Stop that groaning and eye-rolling right now. You may think that Cupid hit me in the brain instead of the heart, but just hear me out.
Valentine’s Day, whether you realize it, is all about words.
Exhibit 1: Greeting cards. As mentioned, Valentine’s Day is not the No. 1 holiday for the greeting card industry. Christmas holds that honor. Still, Valentine’s Day is No. 2 with millions of cards sold — which means millions and millions of words.
Exhibit 2: Songs. Granted, if you Google “holiday with most songs,” you’ll come up with Christmas, and certainly there are more Christmas songs than pieces of tinsel stuck to your rug after you take down the tree. Still, I would argue that there are more songs about love than there are Christmas songs. In fact, if you Google “percentage of songs about love,” you’ll find that at least 60 percent deal with this topic.
Exhibit 3: Candy. I’m not talking quantity, although I’m sure that the number of heart-shaped boxes of chocolates sold would make quite a towering stack. I’m talking about actual words here. Is there any other holiday on which so much conversational candy is sold? Not only do we have heart-shaped candies with cute little expressions, but we also have Valentine’s chocolates with foil wrappers imprinted with clever inspirational sayings.
Exhibit 4: Expressions of love … and apologies. Yes, Valentine’s Day is a prime day for verbal expressions of love. And for those who forgot the flowers and mixed tapes of love songs and chocolate hearts, well, the day is a day of profuse verbal expressions of remorse and pleas for forgiveness.
Valentine’s Day is a day when no one is at a loss for words.
