Outside U.S., Northeast students hit visa hurdles

Northeast Community College international students are safe from a new federal immigration directive that requires them to leave the U.S. or change schools if their institution transitions to online-only education in the fall.
The federal guidance allows students to stay in the U.S. if their school is operating normally or with a hybrid model, according to a media release recently issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Because the college is planning to follow a hybrid model — a mix of virtual, in-person and completely online courses — students are allowed to stay, but it’s unknown whether some will even make it back into the country, said Pamela Saalfeld, Northeast director of the center for global engagement.
Northeast’s incoming international freshmen have been hitting roadblocks in the admission process.
It’s been difficult for all 15 students to secure a visa appointment, Saalfeld said. Embassies have been canceling and delaying appointments because of COVID-19.
“We have given them all the documents they need, but now it’s completely out of our hands,” Saalfeld said. “If they can’t get in this fall, we can defer them to the next semester. Our hope is for them to come; we just don’t know if it will be now or later.”
It’s also been tricky navigating the travel bans issued under several presidential proclamations and which students are exempt, Saalfeld said. When students do arrive, they will need to quarantine.
Northeast usually has about 18-20 new international students every year. This past spring, there were 60 total, including those who returned to finish their sophomore year, Saalfeld said.
For the 2020-21 school year, there are 37 returning students. Most of them went to their home countries after COVID-19 closed Northeast campuses.
Pauline Mphwiyo, an incoming sophomore, had to stay in Norfolk instead of going to her home in Malawi after U.S. borders closed in March, she said. She made it to the airport and through security, only to be denied 30 minutes before her flight was scheduled to take off.
“It was painful and really stressful. It still is stressful,” she said. “I’m not home, I’m in a foreign country. With all that’s been happening, it’s been hard for me and my family.”
The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), managed by ICE, has required foreign students to take the majority of their classes in person for years, Saalfeld said.
Like most schools, Northeast has always allowed international students to take only one class online, with the rest being face-to-face.
After the pandemic forced school buildings to close, ICE allowed foreign students to stay in the U.S. to continue remote learning. But for the upcoming year, the SEVP is mostly reverting back to its regular guidelines, no matter if schools are able to return to normal operations or not.
“It's upsetting to students, faculty and colleges who are trying to protect the public, staff and students from COVID-19,” Saalfeld said. “Some students have panicked because they are all online, but then I looked and say no you’re not, you are in virtual classes.”
For Northeast international students, the online/in-person guidelines are the same, except they are now allowed to take more than one online course, as long as they also are enrolled in face-to-face classes.
Virtual classes conducted through Zoom still count as “in-person” for the federal guidelines because there is still “evidence of presence,” Saalfeld said. So even if Northeast international students have all of their classes through Zoom, they would still be able to stay in the country to complete them.
Northeast students who also choose to stay in their home countries can take classes completely online, no matter if they have an “evidence of presence” or not, since they aren’t located in the U.S. and would be following ICE’s SEVP guidelines.
Wayne State College couldn’t be reached for a comment on the status of its international students. The college hasn’t publicized its plans for the fall or whether it is going with a hybrid, virtual or normal in-person model.
For now, Saalfeld said she’s concerned about getting international students to Northeast for the fall.
“Since they can’t get in, right now we’re just watching and waiting, that’s all we can do,” she said. “When they contact us with panic, we can comfort them and let them know we are doing what we can.”