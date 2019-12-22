The Valentine Invitational is one of the premier wrestling tournaments in Nebraska, certainly in the early season and the competition at the tournament will stack up against any tournament throughout the entire season.
The field in the tourney was loaded with rated wrestlers and undefeated wrestlers, but it was an outside source which pushed the Badgers to the team title with 272 points ahead of Winner, South Dakota (246.5) and David City with 227.5.
“We don’t pay attention to the ratings much,” Valentine coach Shane Allison said. “But the coaches moved David City ahead of us in the ratings earlier this week and I think our guys took some offense from that demotion.
The Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association moved the Scouts to No. 1 in Class C, a spot the Badgers held earlier in the season.
Valentine used four champions in the meet and three runners-up to hold off the Warriors and its Class C nemesis, David City.
“We had the guys we expected in the finals for sure,” Allison said. “But I think they’re selling us short on our depth – we are much deeper this year and getting some points from places and weights no one but us were expecting to get points.”
The Badgers started the final with a lead but a little slow as the first two finalists, at 113pounds and 120 pounds were defeated by undefeated wrestlers and were both pinned.
“Those guys got beat in the finals, but wrestled great to get in that position,” Allison said. “Overall, I was happy with the way we wrestled.”
In the 120-pound match, Ty Rainforth of O’Neill stuck Ashton Lurz of Valentine to remain undefeated before the holiday moratorium.
Chris Williams, who was name the Outstanding Wrestler of the weekend, righted the Badger ship by defeating a returning state champion over, Kaden Keiser of Winner, 3-2 in overtime.
The first two periods of the match were scoreless before Williams ended the match in the third overtime session with an escape for the 3-2 win.
Gage Krolikowski, who is trying to win his fourth Gold Medal at the Nebraska State Individual Tournament down the road, remained undefeated on the season with pins throughout the event, but the last pin was not an easy one.
Krolikowski pinned Brady Thompson from O’Neill 4:50 into the match, but Thompson had given the three-time state champ a match prior to succumbing to a Krolokowski cradle in the third period.
“At times during a match you just get mad and try to take it over – sometimes that works other times it doesn’t,” Krolikowski said. “Today it worked but he is a great wrestler and I love wrestling against great competitors.”
Morgan McGinley, another Badger who has come along way in his career won a title at 145 and Chase Olson remained unbeaten with a gold at 160.
O’Neill is an up and coming team this season after winning a Class C State team-title back in 2015, has started to get back to the basics to improve over the past couple of seasons and start making some noise at tournaments such as the Valentine Invite.
“We needed to coach better and get our kids back in the weight room to get stronger,” O’Neill coach Bryan Corkle said. “We’re making progress but we need to get everyone on boards, not just four or five kids.”
One unexpected source for points was Eagle 132-pounder, Oscar Lopez.
Lopez is a senior and has toiled in the Eagle program since the eighth-grade.
He apparently is coming out of his shell and finding his mark.
He defeated Aaron Gilchrist of Winner 11-6 to claim his first gold ever at Valentine.
“When I started wrestling I was getting beat all the time,” Lopez said. “In one tournament, I beat a third-seed and a sixth-seed and I just decided if I work hard, I can do that all the time.”
He’s got the attention of his coach this year.
“He is just a great kid and a great example of what you can do with a little hard work and a great attitude,” Corkle said. “I couldn’t be happier for him or prouder of him – now he just needs to get back to work.”
“I was so excited when I won today,” Lopez said. “The coaches have all helped me and kept telling me to work harder – they are right.”
Rainforth gave the Eagles their other champion and Thompson ran into Krolikowski in the finals.
“We’ve got a long way to go to get where we want to be,” Allison, who has guided Valentine to three consecutive Class C State titles said. “This tournament is always great for measuring where you’re at and where you want to go – we’ll take the break and get back to work.”
TEAM SCORES
1. Valentine 272; 2. Winner, South Dakota 246.5; 3. David City 227.5; 4. Amherst 160.0; 5. O’Neill 121; 6. McCook 118; 7. Ord 105; 8. Gothenburg 99; 9. Alliance 94.5; 10. Gordon-Rushville 92; 11. Chadron 77; 12. Cozad 75.5; 13. South Central NE Unified School District #5 31; 14. Ainsworth 27.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106-Pounds: Zach Bongers (DC) defeated Maxton Brozik (WIN) by major decision, 11-1.
113-Pounds: Kaleb Osborn (WIN) pinned Cayden Lamb (VAL), :46.
120-Pounds: Ty Rainforth (O’N) pinned Ashton Lurz (VAL), 3:07.
126-Pounds: Chris Williams (VAL) defeated Kaden Keiser (WIN), 3-2 in a tie-breaker-1.
132-Pounds: Oscar Lopez (O’N) defeated Aaron Gilchrist (WIN), 11-6.
138-Pounds: Gage Krolikowski (VAL) pinned Brady Thompson (O’N), 4:50.
145-Pounds: Morgan McGinley (VAL) defeated Jacson Valentine (DC), 9-7.
152-Pounds: Trevor Peters (WIN) pinned Drake Janssen (VAL), 2:46.
160-Pounds: Chase Olson (VAL) defeated Garrett Kluthe (ORD), 5-1.
170-Pounds: Dylan Vodlicka (DC) defeated Joey Cole (WIN), by major decision 14-2.
182-Pounds: Cole Stokebrand (AMHE) defeated Spencer Allen (DC), 4-2.
195-Pounds: Etahn Gabriel (ORD) defeated Lec Langan (McC), 4-1.
220-Pounds: Jarin Potts (AMHE) pinned Cade Stott (COZ), 3:53.
285-Pounds: CJ Hoevet (ORD) pinned Reid Steinbeck (McC), :34.