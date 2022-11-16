Our Thanksgiving cocktail contest

Anyone for a Green Bean Seltzer? It’s the newest drink you can purchase for your upcoming Thanksgiving gathering. I’ve gotten used to pumpkin spice egg nog, which at one time seemed pretty exotic. One of my favorite drinks is a cucumber/jalapeno pepper infused ginger beer. Still, Green Bean Seltzers are just one of the latest weird drinks that are all the rage this holiday season — so much so that our family is having a holiday cocktail contest on Thanksgiving. The rules state the drinks can include alcohol or non-alcoholic ingredients but to win the top prize, they need to be tasty and look good. I may enter the Green Bean Seltzer in a highball glass with three green beans on an umbrella.
People are getting crazy with drinks. The most exotic drink I had 30 years ago was a Fuzzy Navel that included equal parts of the edgy peach schnapps and orange juice. Delicious and nutritious but nothing that would win an award on “Drink Masters,” a show that pits mixologists (drink makers) against each other. I was advised to watch a couple of episodes to get some inspiration in making the drink I am entering Thanksgiving Day. And I was thinking getting the right size of turkey was my biggest holiday concern. Now I’m lying awake at night deciding what ingredients would put me over the top at our own Drink Master competition.
The thing is, the sky is the limit on what you can put in these drinks (see Green Bean Seltzer above.) People use maple syrup, bananas, mustard seeds, carrot juice, coconut water, coffee, rice wine vinegar or a multitude of other ingredients that don’t seem very drink-like.
If it fits into a glass and you can sip on it, it counts as a cocktail.
You can’t just have a liquid in a glass, though. There also must be embellishments like salt on the rim or a stalk of celery set in the drink. It used to be crazy to see a Bloody Mary with a shrimp on a stick standing up in it. It’s common to see slices of lemon or even pineapple in a drink. That’s nothing in this new exotic cocktail world we live in. In a recent perusal of unusual drinks, I’ve seen cocktails with mini pizzas with a slit so they can sit on the rim of the glass. Another has a mini-pancake sitting jauntily on the drink. There are drinks with hibiscus flowers floating in them and candy bars cut up and sprinkled on top. One drink is set afire before being served.
I think I’m in over my head on this competition, but I won’t go down without a fight. I won’t divulge the ingredients here, but garlic and cinnamon may play big roles in my entry. We’ll see.