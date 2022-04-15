Otte Pulling knows how to go the distance — with airplane power

Bowdie Otte’s journey into the world of tractor pulling began as a junior in high school in 1987 and has continued ever since — becoming a family-affair along the way, with sons Blake (27) and Gage (19) filling key roles in the family’s operation, in addition to his wife, Heather.
“I started going to tractor pulls when I was probably 5 years old with my dad, ... and we had some friends that did it that we followed,” Otte said. “Then, in high school, I came across a (pulling) tractor that was for sale on a farm sale, and I went to the sale and purchased that tractor.”
Otte and his brother Mark — eventually joined by their father, Gerald — began competing throughout the area.
“(Tractor pulling) led me into the automotive field, actually. Buying that tractor when I was a junior in high school, (I) really didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” Otte said. “But I knew I wanted to tractor pull, and the only way that I figured I could afford to tractor pull is if I knew how to do it myself. That brought me to the auto mechanics program at Northeast Community College.”
Otte graduated from Northeast and then later returned to the college, where he has served as an automotive technology instructor for the past 27 years. Otte said he built his first engine — a 440, 500-cubic-inch Chrysler — for that first tractor while a student in the automotive program. Most of his competitors were using Chevrolet engines.
“We had some success, but at that time it was a difficult road because Chevy parts availability was way better than the Chrysler was,” Otte said. “The cost factor was also way cheaper to build a Chevy engine than a Chrysler, but I always enjoyed being the guy that was different.”
For the next 12 years, Otte continued to follow the Chrysler path, but in 1999 the team “made a switch to airplane engines.”
“I’d always been intrigued by the V-12 Allison engines,” Otte said. “They make a very unique sound, low-pitched, almost like music to your ears listening to one run.”
During 10 of those 12 years, Allison airplane engines were not allowed in pulling, until Otte and other members of the Nebraska Bush Pullers organization agreed to rule changes that opened the door to the Allisons.
“We got tired of V-8s versus V-8s, and those of us in the modified tractor class all wanted to do something different,” Otte said. “I wanted a V-12 Allison, and some of the other pullers wanted T-53 helicopter engines from the Vietnam era, so we changed the rules. The rules were designed around the idea of having around 2,500 horsepower, and those rules have pretty much stayed unchanged since then.”
Allison airplane engines were designed in 1929 and 1930 in preparation for World War II, and production continued until 1945, Otte said. The engines were placed in the famed American “Warhawk” fighter planes, such as the P40 Warhawk, the P38 Lightning and the P51 Mustang because it was the only engine capable of achieving one horsepower per cubic inch at that time — a total of around 1,700 horsepower or more by 1945.
Otte said around 70,000 of the Allison engines were made from 1929 to 1945 before being discontinued, “so there are very few in existence today.”
Those engines could be purchased at government surplus auctions, “brand new in the crate for around $500,” he said.
Otte said he was “late to the game” and ended up buying engines or parts from pullers and private owners throughout the country,. He now has “enough stuff to build 12 engines.”
“Our modified tractors are pretty much hand-built from scratch,” Otte said. “That’s what makes our class so interesting.”
Tractor pull competitions keep the Ottes busy, both on a local level and throughout the Midwest.
“Typically, we have anywhere from 15 to 38 events, depending on the year,” Otte said. “That’s pretty much every weekend from June until September. It’s a choice you make, but if you’re going to run for points, you go to pretty much all of them.”
“In the last five years, we’ve started pulling with another sanctioning body — the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pullers Association,” he said. “So this coming year, we’re going to have 16 events and will go as far as Colorado. With the Nebraska Bush series, those are more local events and county fairs.”
Otte Pulling has been competing in recent years with three tractors known as “Frequent Flyer,” “Foreign Affairs” and “Warhawk” — leading to first-, second- and third-place finishes last year.
“It helps, when you run one tractor and then figure out what you need to do for adjustments on the other two — moving weights and gearing, for example,” Otte said.
The “Frequent Flyer” and “Foreign Affairs” have since been sold, but the Ottes have one replacement nearly ready, which Otte describes as “the fanciest one that we’ve ever produced in our shop, so far.”
Although Otte has recently stepped aside from actually competing behind the wheel of a tractor, giving his tractor to Gage when he turned 16, Blake and Gage have continued the team’s success.
As the team has evolved, Otte said, he now serves as truck driver and “does some wrenching,” while Blake does most of the fabrication as a TIG welder and joins with Gage to put engines together. Heather, Otte’s wife of 28 years, handles video recording and photos, as well as cheering from the sidelines — and, he added, “putting up with the obsession year round.”
“We decided that three tractors kind of ran us ragged, over four or five years,” Otte said. “So we decided that we’re better off with two and will probably run two from here on out.”
“But we do have it on the back burner. We’ve got all the parts and pieces to build a three-engine Allison aircraft tractor,” he said. “It’ll have the capability to have two Allisons on it and then add a third engine. We could run the national circuit with that, or we could run the Outlaw circuit heavy division, so we could compete with a single engine, two-engine, and three-engine tractors.”
Competition in tractor pulls centers on pulling a sled, which increases its weight as the tractor continues down the track so, Otte says, “whoever goes the farthest wins.”
That weight, which is the same for each tractor in a particular class, can be as much as 60,000 pounds for a three-engine tractor to pull.
“When you take off, whether you’re a big tractor or a little one, it’s about the same (rolling weight),” Otte said. “But it gets way heavier, quicker, with devices on the sled. The sleds are pretty high-tech.”
“The biggest thing for the tractor driver is the finesse of the throttle and also deciding on your gearing,” he said. “Also, pre-determining where you’re going to position the weights on your tractor — on the front end or the back — involves getting out there before the competition starts and reading the track.”
One of the highlights of his pulling career, he said, was winning the “Thunderbolt trophy” in 2015 for the best two-day combination of placing average at Wisner’s “Thunder by the River” event. That was followed by Blake winning the trophy in 2016 and Gage winning it the following year.
Tractor pulling also allowed Bowdie and Blake to travel to Germany in 2018 to observe pulling competitions. That included one of the largest in the world at Made in the Netherlands, which incorporated three pulling tracks and hosted a crowd of more than 20,000 people in attendance. That event has provided the blueprint for a group in Colorado that hopes to draw a crowd of 40,000 and become the largest tractor pull competition in the United States.
Although Otte considers the trip to Germany to be another highlight of his pulling career, perhaps the primary highlight would be his own induction into the Nebraska Bush Pullers Hall of Fame in 2021.
Otte said that although the team is competitive and likes to win — having won the Nebraska Bush/Pro Pulling Leagues points championship in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 while also finishing in the top three spots in the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling final results of 2021 — pulling has been “a lifelong hobby” and “has brought far more than wins.”
“I enjoy all aspects of pulling — building, competing, socializing and promoting,” Otte said. “I literally talk to someone every day that I have met through pulling.”