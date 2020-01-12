Osmond wins Wausa post-holiday tourney

WAUSA — The Osmond boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a 10-point win over Lutheran High Northeast here in the finals of the Wausa post-holiday tournament Saturday night.
The 62-52 final was not an accurate indication of the closeness of the contest throughout.
“This was a great game for us to play right now,” Tiger coach Todd Schulze said. “Lutheran High came ready to play and they are a great team — we took their punches and kept coming back.”
The Tigers were up 21-19 in the second quarter when Lutheran High’s Kaden Carr launched a three with 4:49 left in the half.
The Eagles went up 22-21 but an Aaron Chishiba charity toss evened the game again at 22.
The Tigers would go up 27-25 later in the frame before Trystan Scott canned one of his five three-pointers in the contest to put LHNE up 28-27 with just over a minute left before the intermission.
“We hit some big shots in this game,” Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. “We didn’t have an answer for their size, but you kind of pick your poison — you pack inside to stop that and they’ll knock down 3’s — they are a very great team and very balanced.”
After another Tiger free throw with 55.6 seconds left in the half, Tanner Koss hit a floater in the lane to give LHNE the lead at the break, 30-28.
“It was a very tight game,” Schulze said. “We made some adjustments and went inside a little more in the second half and made some shots down the stretch give us some room.”
Keaton Timmerman, who did his share of the damage inside would finish the night with a game-high 22 points, drove the baseline and scored in the third to make it 32-31 in favor of the Tigers with a couple of minutes gone in the frame.
Graysen Schultze drove to the basket to extend the Osmond advantage to 34-31 then Timmerman blocked a Lutheran High shot and dribbled the length of the floor for a layup to make it a five-point Tiger lead.
The Eagles would claw back to get within one at 40-39, but Osmond closed out the scoring in the third quarter on a pair of free throws from Chishiba and a couple from Timmerman after he was fouled inside with 5.6 seconds left in the stanza.
“We will learn from this game,” Blank said. “We need to rebound better and defend better inside — I like our effort and, like I said, we will get better and better.”
The Tigers widened the lead in the final eight minutes and led by nine after another coast-to-coast trip for Timmerman with 5:03 remaining.
Another long ball from Scott narrowed the gap back to six, but a pair of Timmerman baskets inside and a Justus Maertins lay in boosted the advantage to 11.
“We thought we could take advantage of our size inside,” Schulze said. “We did a good job of getting the ball in there and our guys did a good job of finishing.”
Scott hit another three with 2:18 left in the game to make it an eight-point lead, but the Tigers finished down the stretch to post the 62-52 final.
LHNE 15 15 9 13 — 52
OSM 19 9 16 18 — 62
NORFOLK LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (8-4): Kaden Carr 1 0-0 3; Cort McKeown; Brady Jackson 4 3-6 11; Ben Gebhardt 0 4-4 4; Tanner Koss 1 0-0 2; Jaxson Kant 4 2-2 11; Trystan Scott 6 0-0 17.
OSMOND (10-0): Aaron Chishiba 2 3-4 7; Ryan Schmit 3 0-1 8; Keaton Timmerman 9 4-6 22; Graysen Schultze 7 0-0 14; Josh Gansebom 0 1-2 1; Justus Maertins 3 4-5 10.