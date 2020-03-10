OSMOND — Voters in the Osmond school district rejected a nearly $5 million bond issue Tuesday that would have paid for a new activity center addition.
Shannon Wragge, Pierce County clerk and election commissioner, said late Tuesday afternoon that there were 839 total registered voters in the Osmond School District, with 829 in Pierce County and 10 in Knox County. Of that amount, 629 votes were cast, which equates to a 75% voter turnout.
There were 409 votes against and 218 votes in favor. She said the vote totals are unofficial until they are certified by the canvassing board, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday, March 11, in the morning.
The vote was completed entirely by mail. Ballots were mailed in February and had to be in possession of the county clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The ballot listed $4,890,000, which included constructing an addition to the existing K-12 school. It would have featured a new gym, concessions, restrooms, a fitness center, a wrestling room, a weight room and a commons area.
The addition would be built north of the existing building on land the school already owns.
Nine years ago, the school board proposed the idea of a bond for a new activity center. The bond did not go through that time, either.
The district’s property tax level would have increased by 7.85 cents per $100 of valuation for 20 years. For a homeowner with a house valued at $100,000, the increase would be $78.50 a year.
For a quarter section of irrigated land assessed at $899,600, yearly property taxes would have increased by about $700. For a quarter section of dry land assessed at $785,600, the increase would have been around $617.