OSMOND — Voters in the Osmond school district will be deciding March 10 on a nearly $5 million bond issue for a new activity center addition.
The exact amount listed on the ballot is $4,890,000, which includes constructing an addition to the existing K-12 school building that would include a new gym, concessions, restrooms, a fitness center, a wrestling room, a weight room and a commons area.
The addition would be built north of the existing building on land the school already owns.
Dave Hamm, Osmond superintendent, said the school board held its annual Community Engagement Meeting in February, and community members were encouraged to share their thoughts on improving the school. For the third year in a row, an improved activities center was the main topic of interest amongst attendees.
Nine years ago, the school board proposed the idea of a bond for a new activity center. The bond did not go through at the time.
This time around, the Osmond Board of Education has enlisted the help of a community group, the 20/20 Activity Center Committee, which has provided information on the bond proposal and hosted community meetings.
Hamm said the committee is made up of 14 individuals who represent a cross section of people for the proposal.
The existing facilities at Osmond provide some challenges. The current community fitness center, wrestling room, and visitors’ locker room for football are housed in a yellow metal building to the north of the school. The locker room has deteriorated beyond use, and the building is very inefficient to heat.
The new activity center would eliminate the need for this building, allowing all activities to be located under the same roof, ensuring the safety of students and staff.
Additionally, Osmond currently has only one gym. During the winter, boys and girls basketball teams have to take turns practicing after school and in the evening. The evening practice overlaps with one-act and speech team practices.
It also prevents students from spending time with their families or studying. A second gym would allow space for multiple practices at the same time.
An outstanding high school boys basketball team has also highlighted the need for a gym with more seating capacity.
Opponents of the bond cite cost as their primary concern.
The district’s property tax level would increase by 7.85 cents per $100 of valuation for 20 years. For a homeowner with a house valued at $100,000, the increase would be $78.50 a year.
For a quarter section of irrigated land assessed at $899,600, yearly property taxes would increase by about $700. For a quarter section of dry land assessed at $785,600, the increase would be around $617.
The bond election is taking place by mail. Ballots were mailed in February and must be in possession of the county clerk by 5 p.m. on March 10.