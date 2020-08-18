It was only a week after the 3rd Street Bar and Grill opened in Osmond that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the restaurant industry, causing many businesses to convert to carry-out or close.
The bar and grill was previously Tiger Tavern for 17 years before the building was destroyed in the 2019 floods. That was when Laura Kruse, a waitress at Tiger Tavern, decided to open 3rd Street Bar and Grill in its place after the tavern’s previous owners, Bob and Anita Stange, left.
Since then, it’s definitely been a rollercoaster year and a half of challenges and changes, Kruse said.
“The previous owners and I had talked about it and said when they were ready to retire for me to take over, and it just came a few years earlier,” Kruse said. “Nothing really set in until we actually opened or were close to opening.”
The Tiger Tavern’s building at 301 N. State St. was built in 1908, said Anita Stange. It wasn’t hard for it to be ruined when it flooded in March last year.
“The flood washed our building’s foundation away, and we could not afford to go into the debt to rebuild at our ages,” Anita Stange said.
While the Stanges continued the Tiger Tavern tradition by starting a “Traveling Tiger Tavern” food truck, Kruse reinvented its previous menu into her own to begin the 3rd Street Bar and Grill.
It took more than six months to tear the flooded building down and construct a new restaurant, but it finally opened in March.
“It wasn’t a very frustrating process until we were getting toward the end,” Kruse said. “I had so many opening days and then I was like, that’s not going to happen. From where I wanted to open, we probably pushed it back three months.”
The community was grateful to keep its small-town restaurant, she said. In its first week, 3rd Street Bar and Grill was packed to the brim with customers for every meal before it had to close because of COVID-19.
But the switch to carry-out didn’t affect the restaurant too negatively. The bar and grill kept busy with orders of its traditional American cuisine, including breakfast served all day, which is one of the most popular items on the menu, Kruse said.
Since the dining room reopened at the beginning of June, business has been mostly normal as customer numbers decreased by only a little.
The next challenge for 3rd Street Bar and Grill will be the upcoming school year, Kruse said. Half of the restaurant’s staff will be heading back to classes, and there will be a need to hire more.
Kruse herself spends countless hours at 3rd Street. She arrives at about 8:30 a.m. every day to start preparing ingredients — since she is also the restaurant’s only cook. She usually leaves between 10 p.m. and midnight every evening, sometimes creating desserts into the early hours for the next day.
And on Sundays, when 3rd Street is closed, Kruse usually finds herself there anyway, she said.
“The first few weeks, I was more burnt out, just because it was about getting into that routine, but now I really don’t require as much time,” Kruse said. “The community has been very supportive. You definitely meet quite a few people. There’s a lot of people that come in here, we don’t know them, and then they eventually keep coming back and you get to know them as regulars.”