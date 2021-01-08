Osmond finds will to win against Lutheran High Northeast

WAUSA — It was neck and neck throughout the whole game until Osmond senior Graysen Schultze went on 7-0 run himself in the middle of the fourth quarter and led his team to a 54-49 victory over Lutheran High Northeast in the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament.
Schultze started the run by hitting both of his free throws on an one-and-one opportunity. The next time down, he drove through multiple defenders and was met hard at the rim. He made the layup despite the contact and went to the free throw line where he completed the traditional three-point play.
The next possession, Schultze made an unbelievable layup underneath the basket that went straight up, banked high off the center of the glass and fell through.
Todd Schulze, head coach of the Osmond Tigers, said the team counts on Graysen to be a leader.
“Graysen Schultze is a guy that has played well and carried us game in and game out. We look to him to make plays and handle the ball a lot for us. He’s a guy that steps up and makes plays.
The first half displayed both team’s athleticism and physicalness as the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles ended the half up 27-26. The third quarter was much like the first half as both teams were knotted at 39 heading into the final stanza. Fans of both sides were yelling at the officials about the physical play, and Schulze knew they had a challenge coming into Friday’s matchup.
“We knew coming in that when we go man, they were going to go 5-out and do a lot of screens and curls because the middle was going to be open. We had to be ready for that, but on the opposite side, they have a lot of guys that can bury threes, so if you go under the screen, they flare and hit a three. We had our hands full tonight, but I’m proud of how our guys adjusted.”
The Tigers made the state tournament last season and are now looking to do the same this year. Schulze said the culture he’s built of being tough and unselfish was in last year’s team and has carried over into this one.
“It was an entirely different team, but it’s got a lot of the same makeup. A lot of gritty guys that are unselfish. That continues to be something that I’m pleased about. Year in and year out, the guys are unselfish and will do whatever it takes for the team to do its best.”
Osmond was led by Graysen Schultze and his 20 points.
As for the Eagles, Coach Kenny Blank said Friday's game was all about who was making shots.
“Down the stretch, it was tied at 39 going into the fourth quarter. They made a few more shots than we did honestly. We didn’t turn the ball over. We took good shots. We just didn’t hit them. Graysen made a couple of good plays for them down the stretch and when you're down four in a tight game where scores are at a premium, you start pressing a little bit. We missed those shots and didn’t make enough plays to win which was the difference.”
Eagle’s point guard Trystan Scott was unable to play much of the fourth quarter due to fouls and an injury which limited how his team could attack on offense according to Blank.
“He’s our point guard and plays a lot of minutes for us, so when he’s out, it takes us a little out of rhythm. I thought Hayden Beaudette did a good job of stepping in when he was out, but yeah, it does take us a little bit out of what we do because he’s our floor general. He handles the pace for us and gets us into offense, so we had to make a little adjustment there, but I thought our boys did a good job.”
Blank said his team needs to find a way to knock off one of their better opponents, and that would set them up for success down the road.
“It’s figuring out how to make those plays in the big games. It’s easy to do it against teams you're superior over. We need to execute better in those tight games, so when we’re in districts and playing in those tight games, we’ll be able to make those plays to win.”
Lutheran High Northeast was led by Grant Colligan who scored 15 points and Cort McKeown who added 9 points.
Osmond 54, Lutheran High Northeast 49
Osmond 17 9 13 15 - 54
Lutheran High Northeast 15 12 12 10 - 49
Osmond (8-2): Ryan Schmit 10, Steven Hasler 9, Graysen Schultze 20, Zach Huwaldt 7, Zach Reikofski 8.
Lutheran High Northeast (6-3): Trystan Scott 8, Cort McKeown 9, Eli Knapp 2, Grant Colligan 15, Mason Petersen 7, Haydyn Beaduette 8.