COLUMBUS — The Osmond Tigers took complete control in the D1-4 district title game as they cruised past the McCool Junction Mustangs 63-33 at Central Community College.
A year ago Osmond made it to the D2 state championship game but lost to Johnson-Brock 67-54. This year the Tigers have the bitter taste still in their mouths as they look to win it all this year.
“To come up a game short last year, it’s been on everybody’s minds,” Osmond coach Todd Schulze said. “We’ve tried to bond together as a team the best we can, and we’ve tried to play to our strengths.”
On Tuesday night, Osmond led McCool Junction 16-10 going into the second quarter as it turned up the notch on defense.
The Tigers forced eight turnovers while the Mustangs shot 22% from the field, which helped extend the lead to 26-14 going into halftime.
“We talked a lot about not bailing out the other team and making them hit the tough shot,” Schulze said.
Osmond came out of the break continuing to attack on both sides of the floor, starting with a 13-2 run.
Osmond’s Grayson Schultze had seven of his 20 points in the quarter while he finished with six rebounds and shot 80% from the 3-point line.
“It was a good night for me,” Schultze said.
The Tigers opened the fourth quarter making six straight field goals, which helped them get to a 30-point victory.
Keaton Timmerman had yet another double-double for Osmond on Tuesday night, as he finished the game with 17 rebounds and 15 points. He shot 7 of 14 from the field and went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line.
“We knew there was going to be a fast-pace game right away, which is great for us because that is what we love to do,” Timmerman said.
Ryan Schmit also scored in double figures with 13 points for the Tigers while Keaton Wattier, Zach Alderson, Zach Huwaldt and Justus Maertins all pitched in with baskets.
“We need some role players to step up — they did that tonight,” Schulze said.
Osmond the entire night didn’t let the Mustangs get any breathing room from their man-to-man defense as McCool Junction ended the game with 18 turnovers while they shot 29% from the floor and 21% from behind the arc.
“We always like to pride ourself a lot on the defensive end,” Schulze said. “We forced them to take some tough shots, and we got our fast break game going.”
Tyler Neville led McCool Junction with eight points while Owen McDonald added seven.
The Mustangs end the season with an 18-6 record and will lose two seniors to graduation.
With its third straight district championship win in the bag, Osmond will start the quest for the D1 state championship at the Nebraska state tournament starting on Thursday, March 12.
“We’re happy to be in Lincoln, but we definitely got to take it one game at a time,” Schulze said.
Class D1-4 district final
McCool Junction 10 4 8 11 — 33
Osmond 16 10 15 22 — 63
McCOOL JUNCTION (18-6): Tyler Neville 4-15, 0-2 8; Owen McDonald 3-7, 0-0 7; Dana Hobbs 1-11, 2-2 5; Chase Wilkinson 0-2, 0-0 0; Isaac Stark 0-1, 0-0 0; Kaden Bristol 2-3, 0-1 4; Jonah Barrow 1-1, 0-0 3; Cole Stahr 2-2, 0-0 4; Kaden Kilpatrick 1-2, 0-0 2.
3-point field goals: 3-14 (Owen McDonald 1, Dana Hobbs 1, Jonah Barrow 1).
OSMOND (24-1): Aaron Chishiba 0-10, 1-2 1; Ryan Schmit 5-13, 2-2 13; Keaton Wattier 1-1, 0-0 2; Brady Stech 0-1, 2-2 2; Keaton Timmerman 7-14, 1-2 15; Graysen Schultze 5-7, 6-6 20; Zach Huwaldt 1-4, 0-0 2; Zach Alderson 1-1, 2-2 4; Justus Maertins 2-4, 0-2 4.
3-point field goals: 5-17 (Graysen Schultze 4, Ryan Schmit 1).