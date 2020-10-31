Osceola prevails over St. Francis in wild D2 matchup

HUMPHREY — As the second half of Friday night's Class D2 playoff matchup progressed, players and coaches on both sidelines began to realize that the winner could be decided on the last possession of the game. They were right.
Humphrey St. Francis quarterback Tanner Pfeifer was stuffed at the Osceola 3-yard line as time expired in what was a 50-46 Bulldog victory in the second round of the Class D2 playoffs.
The Osceola victory sends the No. 9 seed Bulldogs (9-0) to a quarterfinal matchup with undefeated Falls City next week, while the No. 8 Flyers' season ends at 8-2.
"We lost a lot of guys last year, but we were still able to go out and have a really good year this year," St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. "It wasn't as good as we wanted, but we battled hard tonight against a really good team, just like we did all year, and that's a nod to each of the seniors on this team."
Osceola senior Thad Rathjen caught a 24-yard touchdown pass over the middle from Isaiah Zelasney, his second touchdown of the night, with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a 50-46 lead. The ensuing two-point conversion try failed, enabling the Flyers an opportunity to edge Osceola if they could manage to put together a touchdown drive with less than a minute on the clock.
"(Rathjen) was actually the third option on that touchdown," Osceola coach Bob Fuller said. "We had a flag route to (Kyle) Sterup as the first option, our fullback in the flat as the next option and then (Rathjen) on the back side. Isaiah read the play perfectly and made a great throw to put us ahead."
But time left on the clock meant there was still life for the Flyers, and after a kick return to near midfield, St. Francis used a 14-yard reception from Pfeifer to Justin Leifeld to set up the Flyers at the Osceola 28-yard line.
An Osceola pass interference call and a pair of St. Francis runs set up the Flyers inside the Bulldog 10-yard line with seven seconds left on the clock. Pfeifer pounded forward for 7 yards on a fourth-and-1 play to set up St. Francis at the Osceola 2 with three seconds left.
This set up a touchdown-or-go-home play for the Flyers, and Kessler used his final timeout to get the play he wanted. But following the timeout, the Osceola defense snuffed out a designed quarterback run to the right side and held Pfeifer to no gain to inflict heartbreak on the Flyers.
"I've got to call better plays at the end; we made some mistakes, but we still had a chance to win it in the end from the 2-yard line," Kessler said. "We were debating whether we wanted to throw the ball, and we were drawing something up in the sand. I decided that Tanner (Pfeifer) is our best player and I wanted the ball in his hands. I don't know if we got confused, but our timing stunk and the play didn't work, but if I would've called something different, it might've worked."
Early on, momentum favored undefeated Osceola, as the Bulldogs struck gold less than two minutes into the first quarter on a 65-yard touchdown burst up the middle from Bryce Reed. Reed converted on the ensuing two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs an early 8-0 lead
But momentum turned on a dime, as Pfeifer found Haustyn Forney on a 40-yard pass down the sideline for the score on HSF's ensuing drive. The touchdown capped a five-play, 60-yard drive that took less than three minutes.
After Pfeifer capped the first quarter with a 10-yard rushing score, Reed again found a seam early in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 16-14 advantage.
With just under four minutes to go in the second quarter, Forney broke free on the right side to set the Flyers up at the Osceola 10-yard line. Four plays later, Kessler dialed up a trick play on fourth and 6 that the Flyers executed to perfection.
Pfeifer took the snap and dashed to the right side before dishing to Austin Leifeld on a reverse. Leifeld, moving to his left, gave to Forney on a double reverse. Forney, rolling out to his right, threw to the quarterback Pfeifer for the score. Pfeifer and Forney switched roles on the two-point conversion to give HSF a 22-16 lead with 3:27 remaining in the second quarter.
What appeared to be a momentum-stealing drive for St. Francis was thwarted by a 69-yard Zelasney touchdown run less than a minute later and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Zelasney to Carson Watts with nine seconds left in the half. Fourteen unanswered points from the Bulldogs gave Osceola a 30-22 lead at halftime.
The second half couldn't have started out any better for the Flyers, as Forney returned the Osceola kick 79 yards to pay dirt.
"That gave us a jolt," Kessler said.
Both teams scored on their following possessions, resulting in a 38-34 Bulldog lead. But rushing touchdowns from Austin Leifeld and Pfeifer late in the third quarter gave the Flyers a 46-38 lead heading into the final frame.
As if things weren't already wild, drama was maximized throughout the fourth quarter.
Osceola wasn't secretive in its determination to continue feeding Reed. The 175-pound tailback was given the ball six times throughout a nine-play drive that saw the Bulldogs march to the HSF 3-yard line.
On a fourth and goal situation from the 3-yard line, Zelasney mishandled the snap and Osceola lost 7 yards on the play, giving the Flyers the ball on downs with 9:13 remaining.
But Zelasney redeemed himself on defense not long after, snatching a third down pass from Pfeifer for an interception at the Flyer 35.
Zelasney's pick again gave the Bulldogs an opportunity to retake the lead, but on a trick play in which the tailback Reed made a throw toward the end zone, Forney intercepted his second pass of the game to thwart another Bulldog scoring opportunity.
Still holding a 46-38 lead with 5:32 remaining, the Flyers again gave the Bulldogs life, fumbling on the next play to allow Osceola to take possession at the Flyer 30.
After five consecutive gives to Reed, Watts got a carry of his own and made the most of it on a 15-yard touchdown scamper. The two-point conversion attempt failed,
In a game in which defensive stops were hard to come by, Osceola's defense delivered a three-and-out on the next St. Francis possession, giving its offense the one chance it needed with 1:40 left to play.
It took less than a minute for the Bulldogs to convert the deciding touchdown on their way to a 50-46 gut-wrenching victory.
"Our kids played their hearts out, and they wanted this win really bad," Fuller said. "Hats off to St. Francis; they have a lot of tradition. Our kids played really hard, and you never want to come out on the losing end of any game, but especially in a game like this."
Next Friday's D2 quarterfinal matchup will pair Osceola with Class D2's No. 1 seed, Fall City Sacred Heart (8-1), which is coming off a victory over Creighton in the second round.
"We're going to have to take a look at play selection because we really haven't had to call many goal-line plays until tonight," Fuller said. "Falls City plays with a lot of intensity, and they execute really well. They don't do a lot of things, but what they do, they do really well."
Game notes
— Osceola's Bryce Reed had 31 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns. "I'm really feeling it in my knees, my elbows and my wrists," Reed said. "I know I'll be sore tomorrow."
— Haustyn Forney accounted for 188 yards combined rushing and receiving on the evening. Forney also returned a kickoff for a score and threw for a touchdown pass, accounting for three Flyer touchdowns on the night. "Haustyn's really had a great year and stepped up and has really done some great things," Kessler said. "I'd say that about all of our seniors."
Class D2 playoffs
OSC 8 22 8 12 — 50
HSF 14 8 24 0 — 46
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
OSC: Bryce Reed 65 run (Reed run), 10:33.
HSF: Haustyn Forney 40 pass from Tanner Pfeifer (Austin Leifeld pass from Pfeifer), 7:58.
HSF: Pfeifer 10 run (PAT failed), 1:34.
SECOND QUARTER
OSC: Bryce Reed 29 run (Reed run), 11:25.
HSF: Pfeifer 6 pass from Haustyn Forney (Forney pass from Pfeifer), 3:27.
OSC: Isaiah Zelasney 69 run (Reed run), 2:16.
OSC: Kyle Sterup 16 pass from Zelasney (PAT failed), 0:09.
THIRD QUARTER
HSF: Forney 79 return (PAT failed), 11:48.
OSC: Thad Rathjen 10 pass from Zelasney (Reed pass from Zelasney), 10:26.
HSF: Pfeifer 44 run (PAT failed), 8:47.
HSF: Austin Leifeld 5 run (PAT failed), 3:17.
HSF: Pfeifer 2 run (PAT failed), 1:32.
FOURTH QUARTER
OSC: Carson Watts 15 run (PAT failed), 3:22.
OSC: Rathjen 24 pass from Zelasney (PAT failed), :51.