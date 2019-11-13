OSCEOLA — Through two possessions, Howells-Dodge looked every bit the top-seeded and undefeated favorite in Class D1. The only problem was that host Osceola/High Plains looked the part in the final three quarters.
The visiting Jaguars led 14-0 less than 7½ minutes into its Class D1 quarterfinal game, but the StormDogs methodically churned out the game's final 28 points to end the Jaguars' season 28-14 here Tuesday night.
“The second quarter is probably where it got away from us. We just weren't able to sustain the run game that we had in the run game,” Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said. “That's on me. I should've had some better blocking schemes for our kids to execute, and I let them down.”
It was a surprising thud after the Jaguars looked to be rolling early on offense.
Howells-Dodge rushed for all 120 yards — including nine carries for 113 yards by sophomore Levi Belina — on touchdown marches of 55 and 65 yards. Belina took off for a 42-yard touchdown on a toss sweep play down the Howells-Dodge sideline just 1:57 into the game, and then Belina added smooth-looking runs of 32 and 14 yards on the team's next possession to help set up junior Jacob Tomcak's quarterback sneak with 4:33 to go in the opening quarter.
“We were doing a pretty good job of sustaining blocks and early on there (we were) finding creases,” Speirs said.
At that point, Howells-Dodge held an advantage of 120-19 in total offensive yards. But just like that, the switch flipped: The Jaguars were limited to 130 yards the rest of the night, including 32 in the second quarter, 26 in the third quarter, and 26 in the fourth quarter until the game's final possession.
After Tomcak played all of the first half, senior quarterback Darrin Pokorney played the entire second half in his first action of the season since suffering a broken collarbone during the third week of the season. He completed just one pass while the Jaguars were limited to 2 of 10 passing as a team.
“Darrin’s been around our program for a long time, his dad is a coach, and for him to get a chance to come back and play one more time is what we were hoping we could at least get,” Speirs said. “We were just playing it by feel, and decided to do that just to get him some playing time, I guess.”
Much like he did last week against defending champion Creighton, senior running back Keaton Van Housen was the workhorse for Osceola/High Plains. This time, Van Housen powered his way to 286 rushing yards on 44 carries — with 218 of those yards coming after halftime — and all 28 points with four touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions.
“He's a quiet leader,” Osceola/High Plains co-head coach Greg Wood said.
Van Housen's impact was anything but quiet. Although, for as flashy as his offensive numbers were, it was a play on defense by Van Housen that helped seal the Jaguars' fate.
Three plays after he reversed field for an 18-yard touchdown run to give the StormDogs a 22-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Van Housen recovered a Howells-Dodge fumble at his own 18. Two plays later, he put the game out of reach when he broke through an arm tackle and raced down the Jaguars' sideline for a 59-yard touchdown run.
“Those turnovers were huge,” Wood said.
On the next offensive snap, Carter Boden picked off a Howells-Dodge pass, and Osceola/High Plains drained more than 3½ minutes from the clock before turning the ball over on downs. The Jaguars managed its best drive of the last three quarters after that, but a fumble out of bounds as time expired ended the game.
“A couple of turnovers, and the Van Housen kid is a superior athlete, and he got away from us a couple of times,” Speirs said.
Osceola/High Plains started its rally when Van Housen capped a 13-play drive when he took the direct snap on a sweep left for the final seven yards, and he ran in the two-point conversion to put the StormDogs within a possession less than 8½ minutes until the break.
The Jaguars crossed midfield twice more in the first half, but after doing so, they stalled out both times moments later. First, they lost two yards in three plays and had to punt after a 12-yard run by Tomcak. After forcing a three-and-out, Howells-Dodge lost two yards on a fourth-and-3 play at the Osceola/High Plains 32 with 55 seconds left in the half.
The hosts nearly tied the game before halftime despite three incomplete passes. Soule and Van Housen got carries of 11 and five yards, respectively, before a short pass gave them one more opportunity. Soule scrambled away from pressure and veered toward the StormDogs' sideline, but he was upended one yard away from the goal line as time expired.
The StormDogs finished the job on the first drive of the second half with an 11-play, 51-yard march that took 5:03 off the clock in a precursor to how the rest of the night would go.
“These guys have been together since seventh grade,” Wood said. “They're a close-knit group. I know that they believe in one another. I think that's the main thing.”
Speirs said it's never easy seeing a group of players leave such as this year's seniors.
“It's tough every year,” he said. “You've got a lot of those guys as seniors who were student managers from when they were seventh grade on, and been around our program a long time. Now they're gone and you have to move on, but right now it's hard.”
Howells-Dodge 14 0 0 0 — 14
Osceola/HP 0 8 8 12 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
H-D: Levi Belina 42 run (Belina run), 10:03.
H-D: Jacob Tomcak 2 run (PAT failed), 4:33.
SECOND QUARTER
OHP: Keaton Van Housen 7 run (Van Housen run), 8:21.
THIRD QUARTER
OHP: Van Housen 3 run (Van Housen run), 6:57.
FOURTH QUARTER
OHP: Van Housen 18 run (PAT failed), 6:34.
OHP: Van Housen 59 run (PAT failed), 4:40.