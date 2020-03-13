With the help of Norfolk-based Orphan Grain Train, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera successfully delivered more than 128,000 meals to children in Panama last month.
Orphan Grain Train, a nonprofit Christian volunteer network that has its headquarters in Norfolk, shares personal and material resources with people both in the United States and around the world. The volunteers at Orphan Grain Train gather donations of clothing, medical supplies, food, Christian literature and other aid to meet people’s needs.
Rivera, a former closer who spent the entirety of his 19-year baseball career with the New York Yankees, was the first ever unanimous selection to Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame in 2017. He retired in 2013 with 652 career saves, an MLB record. Rivera is widely recognized as the greatest closing pitcher in baseball history.
Rivera established the Mariano Rivera Foundation in July 1998 in hopes of providing underprivileged children in the U.S. and Central America with education and other resources through church-based institutions.
Orphan Grain Train has 26 branches across the United States and established a branch in Panama just last year. Rivera was born in Panama, and his parents still live in the Central American country.
"We had a shipment down there and his (Rivera's) parents helped unload a shipment that we had done for general humanitarian aid," said Grant Schmidt, vice president of operations for Orphan Grain Train.
Rivera was made aware of the aid Orphan Grain Train provides to Panama, and that is how he came into contact with Schmidt.
Schmidt was working in his office in early January when he received a phone call from Rivera about the possibility of the Mariano Rivera Foundation receiving Orphan Grain Train's help in delivering Mercy Meals to Panama.
Schmidt, an active sports fan, was shocked but thrilled to have the opportunity to speak with the baseball legend.
"What turned out from that conversation is that he wanted an organization to partner with to not only get meals, but also find a way to ship them," Schmidt said. "Fortunately, he started with us. We talked about how that would all work, and we were very eager to get started."
Before delivering the meals to Panama, Orphan Grain Train hauled a truckload of food to New York, where Rivera and his wife have a church named Refugio de Esperanza (Refuge of Hope). The meals arrived in New York on Jan. 24, and Schmidt personally went to New York to help unload the meals with Gary Wieck of Grand Island, who manages Orphan Grain Train's Panama branch. While there, Schmidt and Wieck had the opportunity to meet Rivera.
"It was a great experience to meet someone who I view from an athletic standpoint as an icon, but when it was humbling to see this great man that says very little but his actions are so loud."
While in New York, Schmidt met with Rivera and others for more than three hours to discuss how to properly package and deliver the meals to Panama and how Orphan Grain Train could expand its horizons to other places in Central America like Nicaragua and Guatemala in a partnership with Rivera.
Plans were discussed to increase the number of shipments of Mercy Meals along with school furnishings and supplies to reach more children in Central American countries that Orphan Grain Train does not currently serve.
"It was a thrill and we will continue that relationship with him," Schmidt said. "There's always going to be, unfortunately, hungry people, and we're always going to be trying to fulfill that need. So, we'll be working with him until he doesn't want us to."
After a successful food delivery to New York, the next step was for the Mariano Rivera Foundation to deliver the food to Panama. The 128,304 meals arrived on Feb. 11 and were personally distributed by Rivera to Christian schools and daycares for underprivileged children that his foundation was instrumental in opening and developing.
"Mariano is an incredibly humble Christian man that gives all credit to God and dedicates what he's doing to God because he has no qualms about saying he had no reason playing for the Yankees, that it was all an act of God," Schmidt said. "He said that everything he gained from that, he wanted to use to help others."