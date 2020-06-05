OGT volunteer

JOHN FEHRS, a volunteer with the Orphan Grain Train, moves boxes of pork roasts onto a truck for distribution to food banks around the state.

 Courtesy photo

Rising meat prices and lower supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with other ongoing economic issues, have caused a rush on some food banks in Nebraska.

Many of their freezers are empty — or nearly empty.

Which is why the Orphan Grain Train is providing 40,000 pounds of pork roasts to food banks located in towns from one end of the state to the other. The roasts are 8 to 10 pounds each.

“It’s a beautiful piece of meat,” said the Rev. Ray Wilke, the Orphan Grain Train’s president. “It’s better than pork loin.”

Tessa Nelson agrees.

“Families can make three or four meals out of it,” said Nelson, an executive assistant at the Orphan Grain Train who has been coordinating the project. “It’s a nice, versatile roast.”

OGT and Lou's

NATHAN BRTEK (left) from Lou’s Thrifty Way and Doug Trampe are shown with some of the 40,000 pounds of pork roasts that the Orphan Grain Train recently delivered to food banks across the state. The roasts were purchased through Lou’s. Trampe is the Orphan Grain Train’s warehouse manager.

The meat is being purchased through Lou’s Thrifty Way Market in Norfolk, which is an affiliate of Associated Wholesale Grocers in Norfolk. The Orphan Grain Train is transporting it to a dozen organizations in Columbus, Omaha, Lincoln, St. Paul, Grand Island, Kearney, Scottsbluff, Gering and Bayard.

From those sites, some of it will be distributed to food banks in smaller communities.

“The hubs have the storage. They will keep it for organizations that don’t have the room,” Nelson said.

Before setting the wheels in motion, Nelson called a number of food banks in the state to determine if there was a need. The response surprised her.

“I found out the state was in need. Really, really in need,” she said. “From Lincoln on, people were excited and joyful. Some said it was an answer to a prayer.”

While it may seem hard to fathom that people in Nebraska don’t have meat, many of the major packing plants aren’t processing as much meat as they were before the pandemic, and the cost to consumers has risen.

Plus, unemployment levels are high due to the pandemic, leaving people with less money to spend on food. Even some farmers, who are facing low prices for the grain and livestock, need help, Wilke said.

“The cow/calf guy is getting bottom-of-the-barrel prices,” he said.

The pork was delivered Monday and Tuesday. The amounts each food bank received ranged from 500 to 6,000 pounds, depending on their needs and whether it will be distributed to other locations.

Tags

In other news

Not a garden-variety gardener

Not a garden-variety gardener

Rats can drive cars. Not your car or my car. (Their legs really wouldn’t reach the pedals, after all.) Rather, researchers have created tiny cars just for their lab rats and certain experiments and have taught the little critters how to drive.

+2
Keeping the track on track

Keeping the track on track

The Off Road Speedway brings in drivers from around the Midwest to compete at the Sport Mod, Hobby Stock and Street Stock divisions. Every Saturday night during the season, times get recorded from races for the drivers and spectators to see after races. This sounds like something easy to do,…