Rising meat prices and lower supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with other ongoing economic issues, have caused a rush on some food banks in Nebraska.
Many of their freezers are empty — or nearly empty.
Which is why the Orphan Grain Train is providing 40,000 pounds of pork roasts to food banks located in towns from one end of the state to the other. The roasts are 8 to 10 pounds each.
“It’s a beautiful piece of meat,” said the Rev. Ray Wilke, the Orphan Grain Train’s president. “It’s better than pork loin.”
Tessa Nelson agrees.
“Families can make three or four meals out of it,” said Nelson, an executive assistant at the Orphan Grain Train who has been coordinating the project. “It’s a nice, versatile roast.”
The meat is being purchased through Lou’s Thrifty Way Market in Norfolk, which is an affiliate of Associated Wholesale Grocers in Norfolk. The Orphan Grain Train is transporting it to a dozen organizations in Columbus, Omaha, Lincoln, St. Paul, Grand Island, Kearney, Scottsbluff, Gering and Bayard.
From those sites, some of it will be distributed to food banks in smaller communities.
“The hubs have the storage. They will keep it for organizations that don’t have the room,” Nelson said.
Before setting the wheels in motion, Nelson called a number of food banks in the state to determine if there was a need. The response surprised her.
“I found out the state was in need. Really, really in need,” she said. “From Lincoln on, people were excited and joyful. Some said it was an answer to a prayer.”
While it may seem hard to fathom that people in Nebraska don’t have meat, many of the major packing plants aren’t processing as much meat as they were before the pandemic, and the cost to consumers has risen.
Plus, unemployment levels are high due to the pandemic, leaving people with less money to spend on food. Even some farmers, who are facing low prices for the grain and livestock, need help, Wilke said.
“The cow/calf guy is getting bottom-of-the-barrel prices,” he said.
The pork was delivered Monday and Tuesday. The amounts each food bank received ranged from 500 to 6,000 pounds, depending on their needs and whether it will be distributed to other locations.