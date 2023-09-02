Last month, I shared with you that I had an unexpected influx of about 150 books into my house. While the sheer number of books was unexpected, it wasn’t unwanted or unappreciated, so the next step was to make room for all those books.
My home library needed a little reorganization anyway, so the timing of the book influx was fortuitous, but even a professional organizer wasn’t going to find space on my shelves to accommodate that many more books. After all, I’d already been stuffing books on top of previously well-organized books due to lack of space for them, so where was I going to fit 150 more books?
That’s when I had a small epiphany. I say “small” because it was something that should have been obvious, but it took a book quandary for me to have that “aha” moment.
My children are grown and out of the house, but I have a room in my basement that had been used as their toy room. In that room are two built-in cabinets with shelves above them. Until my small epiphany, those shelves weren’t being utilized to their full potential. In other words, they were shelves that held anything but books.
Why did I still have a toy room in a house with no children? That’s a good question and the one that led to my “small” epiphany. It was time to make a much-needed change and convert that room into my kind of room — a reading room.
Clearing off those shelves was only the beginning of a long process. Next came the reorganizing and shuffling of all the books throughout my house. In doing this, I gained a whole new level of respect for librarians who are tasked daily with keeping a lot of books well-organized on a lot of shelves.
Even though I’d alphabetically arranged my books of fiction by author’s last name a few years ago, I had to redo most of that work to make room for those additional 150 books. Then I reorganized my other books by subject and created a full shelf of poetry, one of young adult (YA) literature, another of history and biographies and a final one of comedy and travel tomes to fill those built-in shelves in the former toy room.
I also moved my massive assortment of children’s books to a cabinet and took over another large, old bookcase. It now holds my Norton anthologies and other collections of American literature and short stories.
Then I moved to my writing office and placed all my writing books in a bookcase that sits beside me as I work. These are books on the craft of writing as well as books about books and books about the reading habits of writers — yes, I know that I’m book obsessed.
All told, I have 12 bookcases full of books in my house. Currently, the books are all nestled nicely and neatly on their shelves, but it’s only going to take another small influx of books for me to need another bookcase and another bout of reorganization. Until then, though, I’m off to enjoy my reading room.
