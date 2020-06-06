NORFOLK — For the second consecutive Saturday and the third time in a week, protesters gathered at the intersection of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue.
And while the subject remained the same — calling attention to police brutality to people of color and racism — it was a third different organizer.
Tamira Volk of the Norfolk area said she organized Saturday’s protest to bring attention to Black Lives Matter and police brutality, with more planned this summer. Last week, she helped to organize a Sunday morning run at Skyview Lake as a memorial to lives lost.
Saturday’s protest began at 10 a.m. and was scheduled to last until 6 p.m. at the edge of the parking lot of CVS.
Volk said people of color often have to endure workplace racial harassment in the Norfolk area.
“I have a lot of communications with black people in the Norfolk area who come and go and they all experience workplace racial harassment a lot,” Volk said. “That makes them want to move out of the area. I want this place to be better and more inviting for people of color.”
Volk said she grew up “privileged” in an all-black area in Detroit where businesses were run by blacks, the school superintendent and principal were black, as well as most teachers and students.
“I know what privileged is. I have the ability to walk into a room and immediately have a cultural connection to the people in that room. When people say they don’t have any privilege, that’s insane. That’s totally untrue.”
Volk said she also lived in the Twin Cities, where she has family members. The protests across the nation have grown after the death of George Floyd, who died under the knee of a Minneapolis officer on May 25.
“I have had encounters with police in Minneapolis and the Twin Cities,” she said. “And it was negative. It was extremely negative with the police, and for no reason.”
Volk said a Minneapolis police officer said she ran a red traffic light, and she disagreed because the light was yellow.
“And I was talking to him in the same voice I am using now and he (pulled a gun out).”
Volk said she has lived in the area 11 years and worked three years in Norfolk, but she quit her job to stay home with her children. While on the job, Volk said she was culturally harassed because she didn’t want to be called over to anyone by a gesture that would be used to call a dog.
“It continued after I told her,” she said. “I try to talk to people before taking more aggressive action. You grow up and you try to reason with the person before you bring it to the attention of others and whatnot.”
Volk said she is encouraged by all the people who have supported the protests, including in the Norfolk area. It shows unity with the rest of the country and the rest of the globe.
Volk said she would like to encourage others to do some research of U.S. history. In 2019, it was the 400th year of Africans living in North America, with the first people arriving as slaves with the English.
There is a pattern of discrimination, including in the U.S. Constitution that described Africans as three-fifths human. Up until 1964 and the Civil Rights Act, there were laws against being black, Volk said.
Now, she believes the nation should provide economic reparations for slavery, Volk said.
“The only way in my opinion to achieve equality in this country is through economic reparations to the victims of slavery,” she said.
Everyone who was associated with slavery received benefits from it except the slaves, Volk said.
There were as many 18 protesters before noon on Saturday. They held signs and received honks from passing motorists.
On Wednesday, about 50 protesters turned out in Norfolk and about 250 protesters turned out a week ago on Saturday evening. Among those holding signs during the latest protest was Anthony, a Norfolkan who said he sees himself as a white person of privilege and wanted to stand up to show support for the cause. He also attended last Saturday’s protest.
He said he has been somewhat encouraged by all the races who have turned out in Norfolk.
“It’s a good step in the right direction, but we have more progress we need to make,” he said.