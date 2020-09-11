Ord's one-two punch topples Knights

Football competition includes three phases--offense, defense, and special teams--and for a little more than a quarter of its game with the Chanticleers, Norfolk Catholic was winning in two of those three areas.
The Knights’ defense was performing a viable version of bend-but-don’t break against 3-0 and No. 4-ranked Ord, and Brennen Kelley had returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 Norfolk Catholic lead.
But the relentless senior rushing tandem of running back Tommy Stevens and quarterback Zach Smith, behind an offensive line that owned a noticeable size advantage over the Knights, began to assert itself--scoring three touchdowns in the second period and propelling Ord to a 28-14 win.
“I saw their size on film, and I was concerned about that, and I figured something special would have to happen--an interception or something,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “The punt return was (special), but we clip on an interception return that maybe we have a chance at some points.”
The clipping penalty negated a 49-yard return by Jackson Clausen of an interception that ended Ord’s first possession, but instead of a first down inside the Chanticleers’ 20 the Knights started at their own 30--a drive that ended in a three-and-out.
“We talked to our kids at halftime and said we cannot give up any chances when you’re playing somebody that good,” Bellar said. “I think they’re a very good football team.”
In the second quarter Ord marched 80 yards to tie the score with Smith following Stevens into the line for a 19-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 7-7.
“We kind of started slow, but give them credit--they won that first quarter, I thought,” Chanticleers’ coach Nathan Wells said. “We knew (Norfolk Catholic) has a lot of pride and a lot of tradition; we knew we were going to get a really good fight from them the whole game.”
The Chanticleers added two more touchdowns on a 30-yard pass from Smith to Quinton Ries and also a Smith option-keep of five yards with just 14 seconds remaining to lead 21-7 at the half.
“We started running it at them, and I was proud of the way our guys responded in the second quarter,” Wells said.
Establishing a ground game that accumulated a 164 to 57 halftime edge in rushing yards allowed Ord to gradually take control of the line of scrimmage.
Ultimately, Smith paced the Chanticleers ground game with 133 yards on 19 carries, while Stevens contributed 116 yards on 24 rushes.
“That late touchdown really hurt,” Bellar said. “Their running game takes its toll on you.”
The Chanticleers opened the second half with a 70-yard scoring drive to go ahead 28-7, but the Knights’ response came up short when a 13-play 71-yard possession ended with Stevens sacking quarterback Cayden Cunningham for a two-yard loss on a fourth-and-four play at the Ord nine.
Norfolk Catholic did score with 21 seconds left in the third period on a double-pass play. After Cunningham threw to Karter Kerkman behind the line of scrimmage, Kerkman then found tight end Preston Burbach in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown, and the Knights trailed just 28-14.
However, the Knights final two possessions ended in interceptions--the first by Kelen Meyers, who grabbed a pass that deflected off the hands of a Norfolk Catholic receiver, and the last by Gage Racek at the Ord two-yard line with under a minute to play that clinched the Chanticleers’ win.
Cunningham completed 14 of 23 throws for the Knights, totaling 151 yards, and led the way on the ground with 47 yards on 13 carries. Kerkman grabbed six receptions for 49 yards, while Kelley and Burbach each finished with three catches for 40 yards.
“We battled; I don’t like getting beat, but they’re a good team--I’ll give them credit,” Bellar said. “I thought we got everything we could out of our kids; I’m happy with the effort. We can still try to continue to execute a little better in certain things.”
Ord 0 21 7 0 -- 28
Norfolk Catholic 7 0 7 0 -- 14
Scoring Summary
First quarter
NC: Brennen Kelley 57 punt return (Alex Prim kick), 2:10.
Second quarter
OR: Zach Smith 19 run (Kelen Meyer kick), 10:07.
OR: Quinton Ries 30 pass from Smith (Meyer kick), 6:10.
OR: Smith 5 run (Meyer kick), :14.
Third quarter
OR: Tommy Stevens 10 run (Meyer kick), 8:59.
NC: Preston Burbach 6 pass from Karter Kerkman (Prim kick), :21.