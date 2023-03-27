It has been said that an “investment in knowledge procures the best interest.” The Nebraska Legislature has renewed an annual battle over whether our state’s public funds should contribute toward private schools. This bill is known as LB 753, or the Opportunity Scholarships Act. Essentially, if passed, LB 753 would provide financial aid to low-income families looking to send their children to a private school. Like any piece of legislation, this bill also comes with its critics and advocates. Both sides have provided valid viewpoints.
On one hand, critics of this bill state that it will take funding away from public schools. If passed, this bill would provide up to $25 million a year in income tax credits for “opportunity scholarships” for families that need financial help to attend private school. Many have raised concerns that this allocation of funds would take away from K-12 public education. This money could go to other places more desperately in need of funds, such as public school facilities. Fully funding all aspects of public schools is another rebuttal to passing this bill. Moreover, some claim that although Nebraska should offer Opportunity Scholarships, there are other ways it could be done. Private schools are a major aspect of our state’s educational system.
On the other hand, those in favor of the bill cite its wide success across our nation. Nebraska is one of only two states that do not offer school choice. Many families have benefited from sending their children to private schools, which they wouldn’t have been able to do without opportunity scholarships. Not all students are well-suited to a public school, and money should not be a barrier when it comes to giving a child the best education. Some individuals with special needs, or those who have suffered from extreme bullying or another hardship, are in need of an education system that is well-suited to them. Without opportunity scholarships, however, many of these students are not able to attend specialized private schools because of financial barriers. When examining the ethics of the Opportunity Scholarships Act, it is apparent that it would give low-income families the freedom to choose the best education method for their children.
Regardless of whether you are for LB 753, we can all agree on one thing: Nebraska's private and public schools are both essential to our state. As citizens, we should continue to focus on ways to improve these systems. Whether it is being focused on teachers, students, families, facilities or extracurriculars, we must always strive to improve our students. Although Nebraska ranks ninth in the nation for education, we still have room to grow. Going forward, we can accomplish this, by enhancing all parts of Nebraska's education.