MADISON — Opening arguments in the jury trial of Norfolkan Dale Matteson commenced here in district court on Monday.
Matteson, 51, is standing trial on a charge of child abuse resulting in death after his 17-year-old daughter was found deceased in September 2019 in the Sunset Plaza Mall parking lot. The girl’s death was ruled by police investigators as a suicide.
Investigators determined that Matteson’s daughter had ingested an excess amount of Benadryl, which she had purchased from a local store on the day of her death.
Matteson is alleged to have attempted to coerce his daughter into performing sex acts with him on July 17, 2019. The victim allegedly endured serious mental distress as a result of Matteson’s actions.
Matteson appeared in court Monday alongside his attorney, Seth Morris.
Morris told a 12-person jury that his client has taken responsibility for what he has done, referencing a guilty plea Matteson made in March on one count of attempted incest. Judge Mark Johnson accepted Matteson’s guilty plea on count 1 of 2.
But, Morris said, Matteson’s actions are not what resulted in the suicidal ideations his daughter had.
“This is a highly complex and highly emotional case. Mr. Matteson has taken responsibility for what he’s done,” Morris told the jury. “He will not take responsibility for what he did not do, which is commit child abuse by death. As jurors and society, we have to stay within the confines of the law in reaching a just verdict.”
On the evening of July 17, 2019, a naked Matteson is alleged to have left a bathroom at his Norfolk residence and entered a room in which his daughter was sitting.
Smith said Monday that Matteson then repeatedly attempted to engage in sexual acts with his daughter, allegedly telling her that, “He could teach her things that other guys her age couldn’t.”
Matteson is also alleged to have told his daughter that father-daughter sex would strengthen their relationship. He told her not to tell anyone — friends, family and police.
Morris said Monday that while it is extremely unfortunate what happened to the victim, and that suicide is a “horrible thing for everyone involved,” that Matteson’s actions did not directly cause his daughter’s suicide.
He had not seen or contacted her for the 60 days prior to the victim’s death, nor did he try to prevent her from receiving treatment, Morris said.
Morris also said evidence shows that at the time of her death, Matteson’s daughter had been cyberbullied, was “dumped” by her boyfriend and was “taking drugs off the street that were illegal.”
The victim also dropped out of high school and hated her job as a fast-food worker, Morris said.
A pair of suicide notes and a journal beginning a month prior to her death also seldom mention Matteson or any of his actions, Morris said.
Instead, most of what was contained in the victim’s journal about her mental health struggles mentioned her boyfriend at the time, and the problems the two were having with their relationship.
“One of the things you will notice is an overall absence of my client. He’s not blamed for what’s going on (in these writings),” Morris said. “... My client wasn’t involved in any of this.”
ACCORDING TO SMITH, Matteson’s daughter sought treatment in December 2015 at a facility designed to help younger girls who had been sexually abused by parents.
The victim, according to Smith, had reported to a nurse at the facility that her father had sexually abused her, and that’s why she was depressed.
The victim had previously been hospitalized for a mental illness and an additional suicide attempt in February 2017, Smith said. She additionally suffered from depressive disorder, PTSD and Cluster B personality traits.
After his daughter’s initial reports about Matteson’s alleged abuse, he told police that the victim’s claims were attributed to Matteson “picking the defendant’s underwear out of her butt while they were wrestling.”
Smith referenced previous alleged sexual abuse offenses to paint a picture of the “habits he’s developed over time.”
By law, a person commits child abuse if he or she knowingly, intentionally or negligently causes or permits a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangers his or her life or physical or mental health.
For Matteson to be convicted, Smith must prove to the jury that there is evidence of proximate cause — a cause that produces a result in a natural and continuous sequence, and without which the result would not have occurred.
Smith told the jury at a court hearing in September 2019 in which Matteson was questioned about the July 2019 incident, Matteson told the court that “it was the defendant’s fault, and that she was looking at his groin.”
Matteson said at a later court date, after his daughter’s death, that what happened to him and his daughter was “very regrettable.”
“He described it as very regrettable for him. He’s right, it was regrettable for his daughter — she died,” Smith said.
Hearings on Monday lasted about 2½ hours, following three hours of jury selection at the Madison City Auditorium on Monday morning.
Jury selection was held at the auditorium instead of the courtroom to accommodate social distancing recommendations.
Matteson’s jury trial was scheduled to continue Tuesday in Madison County District Court.