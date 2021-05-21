OMAHA — An O'Neill triple jumper and the Boone Central 4x800-meter relay team provided highlights for area girls teams after day one of the Class B state track and field meet at Omaha Burke.
O'Neill's Lauren Young fouled twice in the triple jump preliminaries but in between, managed to hop, step and jump 35 feet, 4 inches. She qualified for the finals in fifth place and maintained that position to earn a state medal.
"It's been one of my dreams," Young said. "My jump coach (Rylee Dexter) is amazing; so is my running coach. Keeping up the speed really helps improve jumps."
While Young was completing her competition, the Boone Central girls were taking part in a loaded 4x800-meter relay.
The Cardinal team of Jordan Stopak, Alicia Weeder, Autumn Simons and Samantha Weeder went into the race with the ninth-best qualifying time but gutted it out to finish fifth with a time of 10 minutes, .88 seconds.
"We didn't really know what to expect coming out here. It's kind of not ideal weather, but it was pretty fun," Stopak said, referring to the windy conditions that runners had to battle throughout the race.
No other Class B girls were able to score points in the five final events on Friday.
Pierce's Makinzie Parsons threw the shot 33 feet, 7¼ inches, good for 20th place.
O'Neill's Zelie Sorensen cleared 9 feet in the pole vault for an 11th-place finish while Boone Central teammates Samantha Weeder and Stopak ran stride-for-stride for most of the 3,200-meter run and finished in 19th and 20th places, respectively.
Another O'Neill athlete, Blair Gutshall, will be among the favorites to win the 100-meter hurdles. The Eagle won her heat and qualified third overall in a time of 14.98 while her teammate, Sorensen, finished fourth in her 200-meter heat but qualified seventh in a time of 25.93.
No area Class B girls was able to qualify for the finals in the other preliminary races. Boone Central's Ava Duerksen came the closest in the 100 with a 20th-place effort in 12.78 seconds.
Alicia Weeder of Boone Central and Meg Schluns of O'Neill finished 12th and 13th, respectively, in the 400 while Boone's Ava Buhlmann and Pierce's Faith Lubischer were 10th and 11th in the 300-meter low hurdles.
CLASS B GIRLS
Team scoring: York 31, Elkhorn North 23.5, Elkhorn 15, McCook 13.5, Fairbury 11, Blair 11, Sidney 10, Aurora 8, Gering 8, Norris 8, Scottsbluff 6, Holdrege 6, Chadron 5, Nebraska City 5, Boone Central 4, O'Neill 4, Central City 4, Northwest 4, Hastings 3, Columbus Scotus 3, Waverly 2, Plattsmouth 2, Kearney Catholic 2, Douglas County West 2, Ogallala 2, Skutt Catholic 1, Arlington 1
FINALS
3,200: 1, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:14.36. 2, Madison Seiler, Gering, 11:23.91. 3, Brynn Hirschfeld, York, 11:41.73. 4, Maddie Portwine, York, 11:43.80. 5, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:45.45. 6, Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings, 11:46.32. 7, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 11:53.27. 8, Jaedan Bunda, Skutt Catholic, 11:55.21.
4x800 relay: 1, Blair (Hailey Amandus, Reece Ewoldt, Mikayla Baughman, Kaitlynn Amandus), 9:35.62. 2, Elkhorn North, 9:37.27. 3, York, 9:43.38. 4, Elkhorn, 9:54.19. 5, Boone Central, 10:00.88. 6, McCook, 10:01.44. 7, Plattsmouth, 10:05.32. 8, Northwest, 10:06.34.
Qualified for Saturday finals
100: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.15; Reese Beemer, Blair, 12.19; Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 12.24; Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.27; Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, 12.42; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.43; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.46; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 12.48.
200: Samantha Roby, Northwest, 25.51; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.56; Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 25.60; Reese Beemer, Blair, 25.73; RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 25.91; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 25.92; Zelie Sorensen, O'Neill, 25.93; Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 26.04.
400: Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 58.29; Mikwena Lierman, Fairbury, 58.65; Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.81; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 59.17; Rebecca Mader, Northwest, 59.29; Macy Persinger, Waverly, 59.52; Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 59.99; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.96.
100 hurdles: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.54; Grace Mustard, Columbus Scotus, 14.71; Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, 14.79; Blair Gutshall, O'Neill, 14.98; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.30; Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.57; Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 15.67; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.67.
300 hurdles: Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, 44.78; Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 45.01; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 46.68; Erika Roehrs, Blair, 47.36; Aubrey O'Hare, Gothenburg, 47.44; Dacey Sealey, Hastings, 47.62; Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.93; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 48.11.
Shot put: 1, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 41-10½. 2, Sage Burbach, Norris, 41-9¾. 3, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 41-8¾. 4, Madi Mitchell, Nebraska City, 39-2¼. 5, Brittni Kinne, McCook, 38-8½. 6, Claire Caspersen, Northwest, 38-8¼. 7, Isabelle Sharman, Douglas County West, 38-7½. 8, Hailey Baker, Blair, J38-7½.