OMAHA — Brady Thompson couldn’t imagine a better scenario for his final match as a high school wrestler than what is set up for Saturday.
The O’Neill 145-pound senior will compete for a title in the Class C state tournament one match after his teammate and close friend Ty Rainforth does the same at 138 at CHI Health Center.
“He’s been my best friend ever since we met at practice during our Leprechaun Youth club,” Thompson said. “We’re just two peas in a pod. We’ve done everything together — not been practice partners ever, but every time we go live, it’s usually him and me going at it.
“We’ve been friends and wrestling together since we were probably about 4, so this is our last go-around.”
Thompson (41-3) faces Amherst’s Quentyn Frank (43-4), who pinned Valentine’s Cayden Lamb in 5 minutes, 36 seconds in Friday’s semifinals.
This is a moment Thompson has been hoping for since finishing second in this weight class last year.
“I’ve been waiting for this a year just thinking, thinking, thinking, thinking, thinking over and over and over again,” he said. “It was countless nights dreaming of the finals again, and it’s finally here.
“There wasn’t a day that didn’t go by where I didn’t wake up and say what am I going to do today that’s going to keep me from feeling that feeling of defeat ever again?”
That’s driven Thompson to keep improving even as a two-time state medalist.
“Last year I was just funky and could get out of positions,” Thompson said. “But this year it’s more me putting kids in positions and forcing them to get out of them. I’m just more fundamentally sound as coach (Bryan) Corkle would say.”
Thompson earned his return to the finals with a pin of Crofton/Bloomfield’s William Poppe in 4:44.
“I felt amazing on my feet,” Thompson said. “I think that’s going to transition (on Saturday) into my finals match pretty good. I was decent on top and pretty good on bottom. It was a good match.”
That came after Rainforth improved to 44-2 with a 14-2 major decision over Wyatt Olberding of Falls City. He faces Aquinas’ Hunter Vandenburg in his final.
O’Neill finished the second day in sixth place with 70 points. Also for the Eagles, John Alden lost his semifinal 6-5 in the ultimate tiebreaker to David City’s Simon Schindler.
Crofton/Bloomfield led area teams in third with 80 points
Battle Creek sits in fifth place with 72 points. Freshman Ryan Stusse Jr. got the semifinals off to a bang for the Braves with a 10-0 major decision over O’Neill’s Dylan Parks at 106 pounds.
“I knew what he was looking for, so I just knew how to counter that and what I needed to do on my feet,” Stusse said.
Although in his first year of high school wrestling, the 45-6 Stusse is experienced.
“I’ve been doing this since I was young,” he said. “My dad was a high school coach and then we moved to Battle Creek. I’ve been on the mat ever since I was 1 or 2.”
Stusse faces Crofton/Bloomfield sophomore Robbie Fisher in Saturday’s final. Fisher improved to 44-1 with a 7-2 victory over Hershey’s Ethan Elliott.
Jared Janssen also advanced to the finals for Crofton/Bloomfield with a 220-pound semifinal win over Aquinas’ Reilly Miller 6-4.
Valentine’s William Sprenger will face undefeated Drew Garfield in the 113 final after pinning Logan View’s Jacob McGee in 54 seconds. The Badgers suffered losses in their other two semifinal matches by Cayden Lamb (145) and Ashton Lurz (152), who was edged 3-2 by undefeated Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas.
Tekamah-Herman’s Logan Burt prevented Battle Creek from having a second finalist by holding off Korbyn Battershaw 3-2 in a 152-pound semifinal.
“I just had to be smart, know where I was at and know how much time was left,” said Burt, who improved to 40-4 and will battle Nickolite (46-0) in the finals.
“I’m going to need a smart match against Nickolite,” said Burt, who finished third at 138 last year after losing his first match. “He got me at districts, and it will be a tough one.”
Winning in the consolation rounds to secure medals were Crofton/Bloomfield’s Hudson Barger (120), Norfolk Catholic’s Isaac Wilcox (220), Battle Creek’s Dahlas Zlomke (285) and BRLD’s Daven Whitley (285).
Wilcox pinned Ord’s Trey Warner in 1:58 to advance into Saturday’s consolation semifinals.