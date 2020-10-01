O'Neill's Jarman sinks hole-in-one

BATTLE CREEK - Olivia Jarman's scorecard didn't look all that unusual: mostly sixes, sevens, eights, even a 10. But if you look very closely, you'll notice a single vertical line under No. 17. A one! Jarman, from O'Neill, sank a hole-in-one on the par 3 eighth hole (which also served as No. 17) during the Mid-State Conference meet at Evergreen Hills Golf Course.
"It hit like a hill and it popped right up and rolled right in the hole," Jarman said.
The junior admitted the other three girls in her foursome - Rachel Malander of Boone Central, Keli Shermer of Pierce and Kalee Gilsdorf of Norfolk Catholic - were more excited than she was.
"I was in shock," Jarman said.
Malander was particularly thrilled and happily recalled the moment. "She was the third one to tee off and we watched the first two and they're on the green, and we had some redemption to do, because the first time on hole number eight, all four of us were not even half way to the green so we all took giant numbers. It was just not good.
"So she gets up there. She grabs her pitching wedge, she's like, 'OK, we're just going to try again,' and she hits it and it's like, 'Oooh, that doesn't look very good,' and it bounces off a mound, onto the front of the green and bounces onto the green and it's just slowly rolling and rolling, and it just keeps going. And it falls in the hole.
"And, this girl is so chill, like just standing there, smiling and the rest of us are screaming and jumping, like 'Oh, my gosh!' but she's just looking like, 'Oh, I do this all the time. It's not that cool,' " Malander laughed. "It was amazing."
For the record, Jarman played the other 17 holes in 111. Her 112 earned her 21st place.