LINCOLN – O’Neill St. Mary’s may start three sophomores and played in its first girls basketball state tournament game in five years on Monday.
But the Cardinals certainly didn’t look young and inexperienced in their Class D2 first-round contest at Lincoln North Star.
Led by Mya Hedstrom’s 13 points, the third-seeded Cardinals downed sixth-seeded Crawford 36-18.
That was 16 points fewer than the Rams’ previous season low in scoring.
“Our coaches really prepared us for this one,” Hedstrom said. “We knew exactly what we needed to do. We knew we had to stop No. 14 (Natalie Barry) down low. We knew we had to pack it inside.”
St. Mary’s coach Traci Berg said the Cardinals set the tone on the defensive end.
“I felt we played really good defense, came out right from the get-go and dominated on the inside,” she said. “We took away their game. We knew they had some good shooters, so we tried to get out on them and take away their inside game with their post player.”
St. Mary’s (20-6) slowly built up a 9-0 lead on three baskets and a 3-for-6 performance from the free-throw line.
“I just think our season has prepared us for this,” Berg said. “We’ve played in a lot of big games and had a lot of ups and downs. But I feel like it really made tonight just another game.
“We went out there and tried to instill that into them to just go out and play hard. We had great fans here tonight, and that really helps your play. It was just a lot of fun.”
Crawford (20-5) didn’t score until Carly Lemmon sank a 3-pointer with 2:43 left in the opening period, and that was as close as the Rams got the rest of the way.
Lorissa Reiman added 11 points and 13 rebounds for St. Mary’s.
“I think we played really fast,” Hedstrom said. “We know each other really well and can read each other really well. We just go right at it. We don’t hesitate at all.”
The Cardinals advance to Wednesday’s 7:45 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center against seconds-seeded Humphrey St. Francis.
“They’re a very tough team,” Berg said. “We’re just going to have to put it all together and I think it’ll be a very good defense game. We’ll see what we can do.”
Crawford 5 6 3 4 -- 18
O’Neill St. Mary’s 13 12 8 3 -- 36
CRAWFORD (20-5): Kylah Vogel 1-6 0-0 2; Natalie Barry 1-14 0-0 2; Carly Lemmon 4-10 0-0 12; Skylar Summers 0-5 1-2 1; Jasmine Dyer 0-2 1-2 1; Kiera Brennan 0-1 0-0 0; Paityn Homan 0-1 0-0 0; Kyler Gortsema 0-0 0-0 0; Kamden Victory 0-0 0-0 0; Tianna Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-39 2-4 18.
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (20-6): Alissa Brabec 1-11 1-2 3; Hope Williamson 1-6 2-6 4; Mya Hedstrom 4-10 5-6 13; Lorissa Reiman 4-11 3-4 11; Charley Mlnarik 2-6 1-2 5; Annabelle Barlow 0-1 0-0 0; Ryanne Pistulka 0-0 0-0 0; Sarah Wiese 0-0 0-0 0; Lily Bauer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-46 12-20 36.