O'Neill St. Mary's advances past Bloomfield 34-24

O'NEILL — In a game that had seven lead changes, the sixth-seeded O'Neill St. Mary's Cardinals grabbed the lead late in the third quarter and held on to defeated the No. 11 seed Bloomfield Bees in a 34-24 victory.
Previously, O'Neill St. Mary's was able to hold on for a 36-30 victory against Bloomfield back on Oct. 9.
A few weeks later in the second round of the Class D2 playoffs on Friday, the Cardinals didn't allow the Bees to get revenge in their second meeting of the year.
"It really was a lot like the last game. We did a good job of moving the ball down the field and, on defense, I thought we did a good job at stopping them," O'Neill St. Mary's coach Tony Allen said. "Whenever you thought you were getting control of the game, they would have a big play."
Bloomfield opened the game in the first quarter with a touchdown from junior running back Cody Bruegman.
After a quiet first quarter from both teams, the Cardinals and Bees both got comfortable and started trading blows in the second.
"Our boys have responded all year, and that's the way the game was a couple weeks ago," Allen said.
O'Neill St. Mary's Aidan Hedstrom got the Cardinals on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run and got the lead on the two-point conversion.
On the next Bloomfield drive, the Bees went down the field and capped off the drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Bruegman to freshman wide receiver Layne Warrior.
Five minutes later, the Cardinals took the lead again on a touchdown pass from Hedstrom to Isaac Everitt, right before the Bees’ Wiley Ziegler returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
But once again right before halftime, the Cardinals retook the lead on a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Hedstrom.
"The big thing tonight was that we didn't give up the two-point conversions.
They didn't get a two-point conversion, which is huge," Allen said.
Coming out of the break, the Cardinals were forced to punt, which allowed the Bees to retake the lead.
Bruegman, the 165-pound running back, found the end zone for the second time in the game and ended the night with 21 carries for 87 yards. He also completed six passes for 97 yards.
"Cody's a dynamic runner. He finds the holes, and he gets to where he needs to be," Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar said. "He took a lot of carries, and it took a little bit of a toll on him."
But on the following Cardinals drive, they drove down the field, grabbed the lead and wouldn't let it go.
At the end of the third quarter, Bloomfield's Brock Barney entered the game at quarterback and immediately threw an interception to O'Neill St. Mary's Everitt.
"That was huge," Allen said.
In the fourth quarter after a failed fake punt attempt by Bloomfield, Hedstrom found the end zone once again, this time for a 37-yard scamper.
With the Bees looking for a prayer on offense, they threw a ball up in the air that landed in the hands of O'Neill St. Mary's Tate Thompson, which sealed the deal for the Cardinals.
"They just didn't give up and kept coming," Allen said. "Bloomfield is a good football team, a good football school, and it's tough that either team had to lose. Both teams have good kids, good coaching staffs, and they play hard."
Hedstrom led the way for O'Neill St. Mary's on Friday as he had two touchdowns on the ground and one in the air.
The 180-pound quarterback completed nine passes for 127 yards while he carried the ball 34 times for 168 yards.
"I'm not surprised with how he did. He didn't run as much the first time we played them, but he was healthy this time," Allen said. "He's a smart kid, and he's just a natural leader."
Bloomfield ends the season with a 5-4 record and will head into the offseason after graduating three seniors.
"We got better as the season went, and we were able to get a win in the playoffs," Kuchar said. "Tonight we had three seniors, two juniors and the rest were freshmen and sophomores. The future looks bright."
St. Mary's advances to the quarterfinals of the Class D2 playoffs, where it will play the winner of the No. 3 Central Valley and No. 14 Medicine Valley matchup.
"They're getting it done. The boys are excited of getting the chance to play Central Valley," Allen said. "It will be a heck of a game, but we will be ready to play."
Class D2 playoffs
Bloomfield (5-4) 6 12 6 0 — 24
O'Neill St. Mary's (10-0) 0 22 6 6 — 34
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
B: Cody Bruegman 58 run (two-point conversion failed), 1:17.
SECOND QUARTER
OSM: Aidan Hedstrom 5 run (Hedstrom run), 9:00.
B: Layne Warrior pass 30 pass from Bruegman (two-point conversion failed), 6:42.
OSM: Isaac Everitt 10 pass from Hedstrom (Hedstrom run), 1:37.
B: Wiley Ziegler 50 kick return (two-point conversion failed), 1:27.
OSM: Hedstrom 6 run (two-point conversion failed), 1:14.
THIRD QUARTER
B: Bruegman 2 run (two-point conversion failed), 5:09.
OSM: Dalton Alder 1 run (two-point conversion failed), 2:10.
FOURTH QUARTER
OSM: Hedstrom 32 run (two-point conversion failed), 3:37.