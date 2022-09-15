Seeing younger teams make great improvements from year to year isn’t uncommon.
But what might be unique about O’Neill St. Mary’s is a group that is making great improvements from sport to sport.
Last fall, the Cardinals went 17-13 after only managing five wins the previous year. That built momentum for basketball season, which saw the same group of girls double their win total in that sport to 20 and finish fourth in Class D2.
The great strides continue with a 9-1 start this volleyball season.
“Last season it just kind of clicked for them in volleyball, what it took to be a team,” St. Mary’s coach Melinda Podany said. “I told them that even though our season ended not the way that we wanted it to, we made huge improvements. At such a small school, they can carry what they learn together because they are going to be playing together in basketball.
“In those bigger schools, you may not see half of your team go out for basketball. And coach (Traci) Berg and I have a pretty good relationship, so her and I talk about what works well for their communication style to collaborate across sports.”
Thing have been working well in pretty much all aspects for St. Mary’s.
“They’re a hard-working bunch, so it was fun to get the summer going and starting the season to see how they work together, face adversity and have grown so much,” Podany said.
Even with a 9-1 start, a team does face some tougher times. How the Cardinals handle those moments is what their coach feels is their greatest strength.
“They have a willingness to put the challenges they are facing in front of them, and if there is something that is frustrating them, they will discuss it whether it’s their defense isn’t working or missed serves,” she said. “Having that collaboration whether it is in the middle of a game or the middle of practice, their communication is very strong this year.”
That paid off last week in a five-set win over Burke, South Dakota, one of only two best-of-5 matches the team has played so far this season.
“I think (winning in five sets) shows the girls that they are able to do the hard things,” Podany said. “A couple of seasons ago it would have been impossible in their mindset. Now, you’ve won one set then lost two sets. We could have just let it go and said, ‘I’m tired. I’m exhausted. I just want to go home.’
“The girls had the mindset that they wanted to finish it, and they needed to finish it.”
Podany is in her second year as the head coach after serving one year as an assistant.
“It’s an incredible bond with literally the team that I walked in the second week in the season my first year with them,” she said. “I was quiet and they were looking at me like, who are you?
“Now this year I’m walking down the hallway and they’re high-fiving me. We’re able to joke in the hallway. The relationship is just so strong amongst all 19 of them. It’s cool to see who they are as young women both off the court and on the court.”
The Cardinals are led in kills by juniors Mya Hedstrom (4.9 per set) and Lorissa Reiman (3.2). Junior Alissa Brabec has 175 set assists while senior Hope Williamson provides 4.8 digs per set.
Podany said the two seniors provide great leadership for a roster which has grown from nine to 19 over the past two seasons.
Those seniors have plenty of experience in the leadership role since they had to take charge as juniors last year with no seniors on the roster.
“Emma Winkelbauer will put in so much time and effort into this team,” Podany said. “She’s always willing to sit next to a freshman and explain something or break down a drill and say why this isn’t working for you. She’ll congratulate someone for making great improvement.
“Hope Williamson is just straight forward and lets you know that you have to take care of this and I will take care of this, and we’ll make it work together. She is also our first one to crack a joke and make everyone laugh.”
Qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2016 is something Podany considers an achievable goal. But she said the most important goal is to “develop young women who are humans first, students second and athletes third.”
CLASS C
The top five all hold stead this week in Class C.
North Bend Central (13-0) solidified its spot as the No. 1-rated team while also taking over favored status in Class C1. The Tigers won their home invitational and topped preseason C1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic 2-1 in the championship match.
North Bend Central faces No. 4 Wisner-Pilger on Thursday and No. 2 Oakland-Craig on Tuesday. The Tigers beat both of those teams in the NEN Classic on Sept. 3 in two sets.
Oakland-Craig holds steady at No. 2 after suffering a 2-1 loss to Class C1 Columbus Lakeview at the Boone Central invite on Saturday. The Knights face a 10-2 Seward squad in the Class B program’s invite on Saturday prior to their rematch with North Bend Central.
No. 3 Pierce is riding a nine-match winning streak since its lone loss to Class D No. 1 Norfolk Catholic. The Bluejays have won 21 out of 23 sets during that stretch heading into Thursday’s match at new No. 8 Crofton.
No. 4 Wisner-Pilger (6-3) is undefeated against opponents who are not North Bend Central or Oakland-Craig. A second meeting with North Bend Central arrives on the Gators’ home court on Thursday.
No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh enjoyed six days between matches after last Thursday’s sweep at Pender. The Patriots travel to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family this Thursday, a 6-3 contender whose losses have come to North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig and an 11-1 Sutton squad.
Battle Creek moves up one spot despite going 2-4 during a busy week. A 2-1 win over Summerland played a big role in that promotion, and the Bravettes did win a set off of Pierce, something few teams have done lately.
Summerland also jumps up one place by winning five in a row after losing to both Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic in a home triangular last week.
Crofton (7-2) makes its season debut in the ratings at No. 8 to replace Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which went 1-5 in the Wakefield tournament after entering it undefeated.
The Warriors will have to keep earning their spot and have the schedule to do it by hosting No. 3 Pierce on Thursday then playing in Saturday’s Stanton invite. Clarkson/Leigh and Hartington Cedar Catholic are both on the opposite side of the bracket.
CLASS D
This class remains status quo with the same eight teams as were in the preseason ratings with six of them still occupying the same spots.
No. 1 Norfolk Catholic has won five matches in a row after beating Hartington Cedar Catholic in four sets on Tuesday. The Knights host a pair of triangulars over the next six days.
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis earned its biggest win of the young season by outlasting previously unbeaten Fullerton in five sets on Tuesday. The Flyers suffered their lone loss to Class C2 Archbishop Bergan (12-1) in that team’s tournament on Saturday.
Howells-Dodge stays No. 3 with a 10-match winning streak, including its home invitational. That saw the Jaguars top Elgin Public/Pope John 2-1 and sweep Class C contender Elkhorn Valley.
O’Neill St. Mary’s is 9-1 with its only loss coming to Class C No. 7 Summerland.
No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John stays steady after losing to both Howells-Dodge and Elkhorn Valley on Saturday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-6) climbed above .500 despite its grueling schedule by going 5-1 in the Wakefield tournament. The Trojans keep facing the challenges with the Stanton invite and Class C No. 3 Pierce coming up.
No. 7 Wynot is 6-1 with its only loss coming to new Class C No. 8 Crofton.
Stuart (6-3) swept Cody-Kilgore in its only match of the past week to maintain the eighth spot.