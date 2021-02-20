OMAHA - Four of the seven wrestlers O'Neill brought to the Class C state tournament are on their way to the state semifinals after each won their first two matches in the championships at the CHI Health Center.
The Eagles were expecting to get John Alden (106), Ty Rainforth (132) and Brady Thompson (145) into Saturday morning's round, but got a pleasant surprise when 170-pounder Servando Gonzalez won his quarterfinal match to advance as well.
"We believed coming in here that we had the bullets to kind of put some guys through and get on that medal stand," O'Neill coach Brian Corkle said.
"Guys like Servando who put so much into this. He's not even been to the state tournament before. This is first year he's qualified to get down here. Nobody has worked harder in our room. That's one of those that's extra special."
Four other area wrestlers - Trenton Arlt of Oakland-Craig, Chris Williams of Valentine, Carter Jansen of Crofton-Bloomfield and Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic - will also represent Northeast and North Central Nebraska in the semis.
O'Neill got its first semifinalist in 106-pounder Alden. In the quarterfinals, Alden clung to a 5-4 lead over Conner Kohout of Milford before scoring a takedown with about a minute to go. to secure the victory.
"I knew going into it, I had to finish my shots, finish them quick," Alden said. "I knew if I went out there and finished my shots quick, I'd win the match."
Next up for the Eagles was 132-pounder Rainforth who overpowered David City Aquinas' Noah Scott in the quarterfinals, 7-0.
"I wrestled him earlier in the year, I kind of knew what he was going to do and just went off that and did my best, Rainforth said."
Thompson then improved to 45-1 with a second-period pin over Logan View's Hunter McNulty.
"I'm just here to win it all, it's as simple as that," Thompson said. "I threw a half (nelson) and the second he stepped over, I knew he was done."
But the biggest surprise for Corkle came at 170 when 37-11 Gonzalez held on for an 11-7 win over Christopher Scdoris of Milford in a match that was much closer than the final score indicates.
"Going into the match, I just knew I had to work my shots and work my defense," Gonzalez said. "Get the first takedown, don't get taken down and get out from the bottom."
As they turned out the lights at CHI Health Center, O'Neill stood in fifth place with 39 points.
"We've got some intense guys," Corkle said, "they're tough and when semis roll around, they're going to be ready."
Boone Central was the only other area team in the top 10. The Cardinals were ninth with 32 but all of their points for the remainder of the tournament will have to come from the consolation side of the bracket as all three of the team's first-round winners - Gavin Dozler (120), Richard Cleveland (182) and Taylor Weber (195) - lost in the quarterfinals. But all rebounded for victories on the second round of consolations.
Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt won his 106-pound semi over Robbie Fisher of Crofton/Bloomfield 5-3. The two area grapplers were tied until, with just seconds left in regulation, Arlt stuck in a shot and scored two back points for the win.
"He went onto his hips when I had his leg," Arlt said. "I'm used to riding legs, so I knew exactly what to do, just a cross-face straight to their back.
Arlt could wrestle O'Neill's Alden for the 106-pound championship if both win their Saturday morning semifinal matches.
Chris Williams of Valentine is still in the hunt for his third state championship after recording an 18-2 technical fall over Owen Sack of St. Paul at 126.
"I'm feeling good, working on my stuff, trying to do what the coaches tell me and take it one match at a time," Williams said.
Two other area grapplers, Crofton/Bloomfield's 220-pounder Carter Janssen and Norfolk Catholic heavyweight Isaac Wilcox won their semifinal bouts and will wrestle for a spot in the finals on Thursday.
Janssen blanked Andrew Cone of Logan View while Wilcox won by sudden victory over Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek.
As for the team race, this appears to be a rare year when no area side is likely to be among the teams fighting for the championship and runner-up trophies but O'Neill has a shot at top-five finish.
Corkle was optimistic. "We picked up a nice win on the consolation side at 152 pounds (Levi Drueke). I don't think anybody expected us to do that, so those are the kind of things that build momentum. they're going to bring it and we'll see what happens."